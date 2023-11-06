Why International Support for Palestine is Growing Amidst Israeli Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, an increasing number of countries in the Global South are expressing support for the Palestinian cause. This wave of solidarity highlights a divergence between traditional Western powers and a new geopolitical entity comprising postcolonial and developing nations.

China, a major player in the Global South, has taken a strong stance against Israel’s actions, calling for an end to what it considers to be collective punishment of Gaza’s civilians. While Beijing has historically followed a policy of non-interference in foreign conflicts, it is now voicing its concerns and advocating for dialogue and a two-state solution. China’s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has been on a diplomatic mission to the region, expressing China’s readiness to support peace efforts.

Other Asian countries with Muslim-majority populations have also rallied in support of Palestinians. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has condemned Israel’s military response and advocated for an end to the bombardment of Gaza. Thousands of Malaysians have taken to the streets to express their solidarity, reflecting the mounting outrage across the Muslim-majority world.

This growing international support for Palestine is in contrast to the strong backing that Israel has traditionally received from the United States, as well as from countries in Europe and Latin America. The divergent responses highlight a shift in global dynamics, with the Global South emerging as a force that challenges Western dominance.

The United Nations Security Council remains deadlocked in delivering a response to the Israel-Gaza war, with supporters of rival resolutions failing to reach a consensus. This divide underscores the deep divisions between Washington-led positions and the increasingly influential Global South.

As the conflict continues to escalate and the death toll rises, international support for Palestine is likely to grow further. The Global South’s solidarity with the Palestinians reflects a shift in global power dynamics and a growing willingness to challenge traditional alliances.