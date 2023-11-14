Premature Babies in Crisis: The Impact of Hospital Fuel Outages on Life Support Systems

In a dire situation at Al-Shifa hospital, the lives of dozens of tiny premature babies hang in the balance. Due to an outage of fuel, these vulnerable infants have been stripped of one of their vital lifelines – incubators. Incubators, which are small beds enclosed by clear hard plastic, meticulously recreate the conditions inside the womb and provide the necessary support for premature babies. They enable additional care by facilitating procedures like feeding, administering medication, and delivering blood through an intravenous tube.

The absence of this controlled environment poses a serious threat to premature babies, particularly those born several months before the 37th week of pregnancy. Without the specialized care provided by these incubators, the chances of survival for these infants diminish significantly. This predicament is not unique; approximately 1 in 10 babies worldwide are born prematurely, and an alarming 900,000 premature babies died in 2019 due to complications, especially in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Babies born prematurely face numerous challenges, including underdeveloped lungs, which make breathing a particular struggle. Depending on the degree of prematurity and other medical factors, premature babies may require oxygen support or even the assistance of a ventilator. However, ventilators rely on a stable supply of electricity, and any power interruption can place these fragile lives in even greater jeopardy. While manual assistance for breathing can be provided, it necessitates the presence of a dedicated individual around the clock.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Israel has expressed willingness to evacuate the premature babies from Al-Shifa hospital to a presumably safer facility. However, relocating premature babies, even under normal circumstances, comes with inherent risks, let alone in the midst of a war zone. Specialized neonatal transport services, equipped with specifically adapted transport incubators to minimize movement, are available in countries like the UK to ensure the safety of these fragile infants during transfers.

Tragically, three newborn babies have already lost their lives since Saturday due to the necessary shutdown of incubators at Al-Shifa hospital. The humanitarian organization, ActionAid, has reported these devastating casualties, shedding light on the urgent need for immediate action. The World Health Organization (WHO), once again, pleads for an immediate ceasefire to protect the lives of these premature babies and ensure their access to life-saving medical equipment and care.

FAQ

(Source: Reuters)