New Perspectives on Israel’s Post-War Responsibilities in Gaza

As recent reports have indicated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed Israel’s commitment to assuming “security responsibility” for Gaza after the war concludes. Although the precise meaning of this phrase remains unclear, it appears that Israel may undertake a form of occupation focused solely on security matters, without assuming municipal responsibilities.

The term “security responsibility” has historically been applied to parts of the West Bank under Israeli control, but with Palestinian authority over municipal affairs. Under the provisions of the Oslo Accords, which initiated the first Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement in the 1990s, certain areas of the West Bank were designated for Palestinian municipal control while Israel maintained responsibility for security.

In practice, this arrangement allowed Israelis to enforce law and maintain order in the designated areas, while Palestinian entities took charge of day-to-day tasks such as waste management and educational institutions. However, successfully implementing this system relies on Palestinians actively cooperating with the Israeli authorities.

Given the recent events and the strained relations between the two sides, it appears highly unlikely that any Palestinian groups would be willing to collaborate under these circumstances, as they might be viewed as traitors or collaborators.

Although Israeli aspirations may be somewhat vague in this regard, the reality is that they will soon find themselves in a challenging position. They will be responsible for Gaza, a region in turmoil, and this will inevitably involve some form of occupation.