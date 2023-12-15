New Article: The Controversy Surrounding Israel’s Administrative Detention

Israel’s use of administrative detention has been a topic of heated debate and concern in recent weeks. The practice, which allows the Israeli state to imprison individuals indefinitely without charge, has come under increased scrutiny for its potential violation of international law.

One case that highlights this controversy is the story of Yazen Alhasnat, a 17-year-old who was recently released from prison after being held for months under administrative detention. Yazen, like many others, claims that the Israeli authorities withheld information about the reasons for his imprisonment, stating that they had a secret file that they refused to disclose.

The number of administrative detainees in Israel was already at a 30-year high of 1,300 before the Hamas attack on October 7th. Since then, the number has increased dramatically to nearly 3,000. This surge in the use of administrative detention has raised concerns among human rights groups who argue that the practice should only be used as a rare exception and not as a widespread measure.

Israel defends its use of administrative detention as a necessary tool in combating terrorism. They argue that it allows them to prevent potential threats and ensure the safety of its citizens. However, critics argue that this practice violates international law and fundamental human rights.

Jessica Montell, the executive director of Hamoked, a prominent Israeli human rights organization, has raised concerns about the excessive use of administrative detention. She states that while the practice should be an exception, Israel appears to be utilizing it in a more routine manner.

The controversy surrounding Israel’s use of administrative detention highlights the delicate balance between security measures and respecting individual rights. While Israel’s security concerns are understandable, it is crucial to ensure that any preventative measures adhere to international standards of justice and human rights.

FAQ:

Q: What is administrative detention?

A: Administrative detention is a legal practice that allows authorities to imprison individuals without charge or trial for an indefinite period.

Q: Why is Israel’s use of administrative detention controversial?

A: Israel’s use of administrative detention has raised concerns about potential violations of international law and infringements on human rights, particularly due to the increased number of detainees and the lack of information provided to those held.

Q: What is the Israeli government’s justification for administrative detention?

A: The Israeli government argues that administrative detention is essential in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens. They claim that it allows them to prevent potential threats before they occur.

Sources:

– [BBC News – Israel’s use of administrative detention](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-59105238)