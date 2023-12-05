Israel Gaza: Disturbing Acts of Violence Uncovered in Hamas Attacks

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF VIOLENCE AND ASSAULT

Multiple reports have emerged regarding the horrifying acts of violence committed against women during the Hamas attacks on 7 October. While the exact number of victims remains unknown, evidence suggests that women of all ages were subjected to rape, sexual violence, and mutilation.

Eyewitness accounts and video testimonies have shed light on the atrocities that took place during the attack. Witnesses have described gang rapes, mutilations, and executions, leaving no doubt about the severity of the crimes committed.

The videos filmed by Hamas militants on the day of the attack further indicate that women were specifically targeted for sexual violence. Disturbing footage shows naked and bloodied women, while photographs depict bodies with signs of trauma to their genitals and legs.

It is important to note that very few victims have survived to share their stories. The information has been pieced together from survivors, body-collectors, morgue staff, and footage from the attack sites. Survivors who witnessed these horrifying acts face severe psychological trauma and are currently receiving psychiatric treatment.

Israel’s police chief, Yaacov Shabtai, has expressed concerns that many survivors find it difficult to provide testimony due to the trauma they have experienced. Some have been hospitalized in mental health facilities, while others have tragically taken their own lives.

The severity and brutality of these acts have left the nation in shock. Experts have drawn parallels between Hamas’s tactics and those of extremist groups like ISIS in Iraq and cases in Bosnia, highlighting the disturbing ways women’s bodies have been used as weapons.

While some reports have been questioned, the evidence collected from volunteers, body-collectors, and survivors is a stark reminder of the inhumane violence endured by women during these attacks.

