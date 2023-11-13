The Devastating Loss of a Father as Conflict Strikes Jerusalem

In the heart of Jerusalem, a father named Khalil Khader walks through the wreckage, his eyes filled with sorrow and memories. He spots a piece of fabric, vibrant against the gray rubble. Dusty and torn, it once belonged to his youngest daughter, Rosa, the baby of the family. Holding her tattered pajamas, Khalil’s mind is flooded with images of his little girl.

The memories come alive in a video he plays on his phone. Rosa, adorned in the same blue nightwear, dances with her two older cousins. Their laughter fills the air as they twirl, seemingly swaying in the calm breeze. These were simpler times, before the chaos of war consumed their lives.

Khalil, a soft-spoken 36-year-old computer engineer at Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, is a father of four. Besides Rosa, he has Ibrahim, nine; Amal, five; and Kinan, two-and-a-half. With careful steps, he navigates the rubble. His home, just minutes away from the hospital, now lies in ruins—a heap of debris mixed with household remnants and children’s toys. A small drum. A toy piano.

On that fateful night of October 20, a missile struck while Khalil was working at the hospital. When he learned of the bombing, he rushed to the location, fearing for his family’s safety. Desperate attempts to reach them by phone went unanswered. As he arrived at his devastated home, he witnessed the utter destruction. Eleven members of his family, including his four children, two sisters, 70-year-old father, brother, sister-in-law, and their two daughters, were lost to him forever.

Wrapped in white shrouds, their lifeless bodies lay in the courtyard of the hospital. Khalil’s wife, also gravely injured, is being treated for burns and other wounds. Amidst the anguish, he continues to search for the body of his sister buried under the rubble. His responsibility now extends to supporting his wife through her recovery. But the pain of losing his children is ever-present.

Having experienced previous conflicts in Gaza, Khalil feared for his family’s safety in a land scarred by relentless strife. He recalls the 2014 war when his pregnant wife nearly fell down the stairs during a bombing. It made him question whether it was right to bring children into a world fraught with danger. Yet, he clung to the hope of a better future for his children.

Each of his kids held dreams that Khalil cherished. Ibrahim, a bright student, aspired to become a doctor. Amal, with her artistic talents, loved to draw, sharing her creations and collaborating with Khalil on joint artwork. Kinan, known for his playful nature, was a caring older brother who fiercely protected Rosa, calling her “my baby.” Now, those dreams lay shattered, and Khalil continues his search for solace, his eyes reflecting the love and tenderness he will always have for his beloved children.

FAQs:

1. What caused the destruction in Jerusalem?

The destruction in Jerusalem was a result of a missile strike during a period of intense conflict.

2. How many family members did Khalil lose?

Khalil tragically lost eleven family members, including his four children, two sisters, father, brother, sister-in-law, and their two daughters.

3. What injuries did Khalil’s wife sustain?

Khalil’s wife suffered burns and other injuries that required hospital treatment.

4. How did Khalil’s previous experiences of war affect his decision to have children?

Having witnessed the ravages of war in the past, Khalil questioned the safety of raising children in an unstable environment.