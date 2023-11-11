UN Security Council Fails to Pass Resolution on Israel-Gaza Crisis

In a disappointing turn of events, the United Nations Security Council was unable to reach a consensus on a resolution to address the ongoing crisis between Israel and Gaza. The resolution, led by Brazil and supported by 12 out of the Council’s 15 members, was vetoed by the United States, while Russia and the United Kingdom abstained from voting.

The Russian amendments proposed prior to the vote, which called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on civilians, were also rejected. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia expressed his disappointment, highlighting the need to address the human suffering and polarization caused by the conflict.

On the other hand, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield justified her country’s veto by stating that the resolution failed to acknowledge Israel’s right to self-defense. While emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians, including members of the media and humanitarian workers, she underlined the necessity for actions on the ground and direct diplomacy.

Brazil, as President of the Security Council for October, responded swiftly to the crisis and called for urgent action. Ambassador Sérgio França Danese emphasized the humanitarian imperative and regretted the Council’s collective inaction.

The United Kingdom abstained from the resolution, citing the need for greater clarity on Israel’s right to self-defense and the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields by Hamas. Ambassador Barbara Woodward expressed support for Israel’s security while urging precautionary measures to prevent harm to Palestinian civilians.

The United Arab Emirates, the sole Arab nation serving on the Council, voted in favor of the resolution despite recognizing its imperfections. Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza and stressed the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the healing and rebuilding of the region.

Despite the Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution, the international community must continue to work towards peace, stability, and the protection of civilians. It is crucial to find diplomatic solutions and address the critical humanitarian situation on the ground.

FAQ:

What was the resolution about?

The resolution aimed to address the ongoing crisis between Israel and Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on civilians.

Why did the United States veto the resolution?

The United States vetoed the resolution as it did not mention Israel’s right to self-defense, which the US believes is essential to acknowledge.

Why did the United Kingdom abstain from voting?

The United Kingdom abstained from voting due to concerns about the clarity of Israel’s right to self-defense and the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields by Hamas.

What did the United Arab Emirates support?

The United Arab Emirates supported the resolution despite its imperfections because it emphasized the basic principles that must be upheld and called for a full humanitarian ceasefire.

What happens next?

Although the resolution was not passed, the international community must continue to work towards peace, stability, and the protection of civilians in the Israel-Gaza crisis. Diplomatic efforts and attention to the humanitarian situation must persist.