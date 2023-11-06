Heartbreaking Story of a Father Separated from His Abducted Family in Cross-Border Attack

In the midst of a lush garden bathed in the morning sunlight, Yoni Asher, a 37-year-old father from central Israel, shares a video on his phone. It captures his two young daughters, sitting on a bed and singing “Happy Birthday.” Four-year-old Raz, with her long fair hair, and her two-year-old sister Aviv, dark and resembling her father, bring a smile to Yoni’s face. However, a somber reality soon takes over.

Yoni’s wife and daughters, Doron, Raz, and Aviv, were captured in an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7th. They were visiting their grandmother in the nearby Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz for the holidays. Yoni, who was at home for work a hundred miles away, received confirmation of their abduction through a video shared on TikTok. The footage reveals Doron in her nightwear on a motorized cart surrounded by armed Hamas gunmen, with Raz by her side, reaching out for her mother.

Since that fateful day, Yoni has had no contact with his family. The agonizing uncertainty gnaws at him with every passing day. The recent discovery of his mother-in-law’s lifeless body adds another layer of despair. Gadi Mozes, his mother-in-law’s partner, is still missing.

As Yoni navigates the void left by his loved ones, memories of happier times pervade their family home. Photographs and children’s artwork adorn the walls, while tiny red handprints mark another corner. The toy kitchen, a symbol of their playful pretenses, reminds him of their joyful moments. Rows of tiny shoes and cherished children’s books serve as poignant reminders of the vibrant energy that once filled the house.

While surrounded by memories and longing for his family’s safety, Yoni’s empathy extends beyond his personal ordeal. He emphasizes the shared humanity of children, regardless of their nationality or the conflict they find themselves in. Yoni condemns the suffering of children in Gaza and refuses to harbor hatred, even towards the children of those he perceives as enemies.

Yoni is painfully aware that he is living through a dark chapter in the history of the Jewish people and Israelis alike. He recognizes that healing and recovery will be arduous but remains steadfast in his belief that his nation will ultimately persevere. In the meantime, Yoni can do nothing but wait, cling to hope, and share his family’s story with the world.