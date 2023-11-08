Shin Bet Forms New Unit to Target Individuals Involved in Recent Attack on Israeli Villages

In response to the recent brutal attack on October 7, where 1,400 Israeli lives were lost, Israel’s security force, Shin Bet, has announced the establishment of a dedicated unit to track down and eliminate every suspect involved. The unit, named Nili, derived from the Hebrew acronym meaning “The eternity of Israel will not lie,” will focus on individuals who played a role in the massacre in the western Negev settlements.

Unlike other Command and Control units that primarily target strike cells and high-profile terrorists, Nili’s sole mission is to identify and neutralize members of a specific Hamas commando unit known as Nukhba. These members infiltrated Israel, carried out the attacks in various villages and IDF outposts, and then escaped back to the Gaza Strip.

The new unit comprises both field operatives and intelligence personnel, working independently from other existing units. This autonomy allows them to concentrate solely on tracking down those involved in the recent attack. By combining the skills of operatives on the ground with strategic intelligence, Nili aims to bring to justice all individuals responsible for the devastating assault.

The recent elimination of Ali Qadhi, a commander within the Hamas Nukhba force, demonstrated the effectiveness of this specialized unit. Qadhi, who played a significant role in orchestrating the attack on the border area, was successfully neutralized last Saturday. The following day, another prominent Hamas figure, Billal Al Kedra, was also eliminated by Israeli forces.

The establishment of Nili signifies Israel’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens. By specifically targeting those involved in the recent attack, this new unit serves as a warning to any individuals or groups contemplating similar acts of violence in the future. The Israeli security force remains resolute in its pursuit of justice and its determination to bring an end to such brutal acts of terrorism.