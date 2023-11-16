Israel Firm on Closure of Gaza Crossings, Considers New Sea Route

Israel has made it clear that it has no plans to reopen its two crossings into Gaza following the recent war, according to Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. This stance contradicts the international desire to unite Gaza with the Palestinian areas of the West Bank. Cohen stated that there would be no further contact between Israel and Gaza, and that the crossings could become obsolete. Goods and people, including workers, would no longer have a connection between the two territories.

The closure of the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, which have been the primary passageways between Israel and Gaza since 2005, has caused concern about how Gaza will be supplied. Cohen suggested that a newly established sea route between Gaza and Cyprus could be a possible solution. While some have advocated for a sea route as an alternative to costly land transportation, it was not initially intended to replace the Israeli crossings.

Critics argue that the permanent closure of the Israeli crossings undermines the possibility of a future Palestinian state that includes both Gaza and the West Bank. These crossings have been essential for the interdependence of the Gaza and West Bank economies with that of Israel. All three entities use the same currency and have similar pricing structures. Passage through Israel is also considered the quickest way to link Gaza and the West Bank.

While US and European officials support a two-state resolution and the establishment of a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the importance of a newly created Palestinian government in managing a rebuilt Gaza. Security control remains a key concern for Israel. Cohen’s statement, according to critics, implies that the closure of the crossings is politically motivated rather than a matter of security.

Despite the closure, it is imperative for Israel to continue facilitating and supplying basic humanitarian aid to Gaza. While the international community seeks unity and resolution, the future of Gaza remains uncertain, and alternative means of connectivity and supply may be explored.

