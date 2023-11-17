Israel Discovers Second Hostage Fatality in Gaza

Israel has confirmed the discovery of the body of a second woman who had been taken into Gaza by Hamas during its attack last month. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the body of 19-year-old Cpl Noa Marciano was found in a building adjacent to the Al-Shifa Hospital. This comes after the IDF revealed the discovery of a 65-year-old hostage in a house near the same hospital. The search for more hostages is ongoing in and around Gaza’s largest hospital.

The exact circumstances of Cpl Marciano’s death have not been disclosed by the IDF. However, Israeli intelligence played a crucial role in leading soldiers to the precise location of her body. While Hamas’s military wing claimed that she was killed in an Israeli airstrike on November 9th, independent verification of this assertion is lacking. The IDF has referred to the video released by Hamas featuring Cpl Marciano as “psychological terrorism,” underscoring the complexities of the ongoing conflict.

Cpl Marciano was serving as a lookout at the Nahal Oz kibbutz when it was attacked by armed individuals who crossed the Israel-Gaza border. The attackers targeted multiple Israeli communities, military bases, and even a music festival. Haaretz reported that Cpl Marciano’s mother, Adi Marciano, revealed in an interview that she last spoke to her daughter on the morning of the attack. Cpl Marciano informed her mother that she was in a protected area, but the call abruptly ended. Her mother sent a message later, receiving no response.

To date, only four out of the 240 hostages abducted by Hamas have been freed. Israeli officials estimate that at least 1,200 people were killed during the cross-border attack by Hamas. In response, the Israeli military initiated a counter-attack. However, the Gaza health ministry, run by Hamas, claims that 11,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli military intervention began.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza City, has become a focal point of the conflict. It was raided by the Israeli military earlier this week, as the IDF alleges that Hamas has been using the hospital as a command center. The IDF has conducted a two-day search of the hospital to find evidence supporting these claims. Hamas denies operating from the hospital, and the BBC is unable to independently verify the assertions made by either side.

