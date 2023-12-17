Israeli Military Uncovers Massive Tunnel Network near Gaza Border

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — In a surprising revelation on Sunday, the Israeli military announced the discovery of a vast tunnel network adjacent to the Gaza border. The finding has raised new questions about the effectiveness of prewar intelligence and surveillance by the Israeli authorities. The tunnel shaft, which is located just a few hundred meters from the heavily fortified Erez crossing and an Israeli military base, stretches for over four kilometers (2½ miles) and connects with a sprawling tunnel system across Gaza. This expansive network is reportedly wide enough to accommodate cars, militants, and supplies.

The Israeli military has stated that this tunnel played a crucial role in facilitating the movement of vehicles, militants, and supplies in preparation for the deadly Oct. 7 assault by Hamas. On that day, militants broke through a section of the border wall close to the Erez crossing, stormed the nearby Israeli military base, and launched a devastating attack that resulted in the death of at least three soldiers. They also kidnapped several soldiers and took them back to Gaza. This attack marked one of many instances where militants easily breached Israeli security defenses along the border wall, infiltrating Israeli territory, and causing significant casualties.

The aftermath of this unprecedented attack ignited a brutal war that has been ongoing for more than 10 weeks, resulting in the loss of over 18,000 lives in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has emphasized the importance of destroying Hamas’ tunnel network, which the IDF claims extensively runs beneath schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

Criticism has been directed towards Israel’s military, intelligence, and political officials for failing to detect the attack beforehand. In response, Major Nir Dinar, a military spokesperson, stated that Israeli security services were unaware of the tunnel’s existence prior to Oct. 7 because their border defenses were primarily focused on identifying tunnels meant to enter Israel itself. The entrance to this particular tunnel was ingeniously hidden beneath a garage, effectively evading detection by Israeli drones and satellite images.

While the military was aware of Hamas’ extensive tunnel network, they underestimated the militants’ ability to execute a large-scale attack. Major Dinar expressed, “It’s no surprise that this was the Hamas strategy all along. The surprise is that they have succeeded and the size of this tunnel… was really shocking.”

The Erez crossing, a heavily fortified facility that oversaw the movement of Palestinians into Israel for various purposes, held significant symbolic value for Hamas. As a result of the Oct. 7 attack, the crossing suffered extensive damage and remains closed.

The IDF’s specialized “Yahalom” unit, which is dedicated to tunnel warfare, has been actively excavating the tunnel since its discovery. Soldiers have found weapons inside the tunnel, highlighting its significance. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, described it as the “biggest tunnel in Gaza.” The IDF has also discovered two other tunnels of similar size, which are currently being mapped.

This flagship project was reportedly ready for use during the war, and Israeli soldiers encountered and engaged Hamas militants inside the tunnel. The military showcased soldiers’ barracks at the nearby base, which were set ablaze by the militants. The destruction caused blackened walls and smelted bunks.

According to Major Dinar, this tunnel is twice the height and three times the width of other tunnels found in Gaza. It is equipped with ventilation and electricity and reaches a depth of 50 meters underground in certain areas. It is evident that constructing and maintaining such a tunnel required substantial financial resources, as well as a significant amount of fuel and labor.

The Israeli military plans to destroy the tunnel and remain vigilant in its search for militants hiding in other tunnels. “We will hunt them even if we need to go down to the tunnels,” Rear Adm. Hagari asserted. “We also need to do it with attention to the rescue of our hostages and the understanding that maybe some of them are in the tunnels.”

