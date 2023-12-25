Astounding Discoveries Made in a Gaza Kindergarten

Israeli soldiers conducting a sweep in a Hamas-operated area near schools, a mosque, and a medical facility uncovered a hidden weapons compound filled with an array of explosives. Among the startling discoveries were explosive belts specifically designed for children, carefully concealed inside toy chests found at a Gaza kindergarten, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF raid on the compound came after Israeli troops neutralized seven Hamas terrorists who were using the building as a base. This operation was followed by a similar raid at a Gaza school serving as a shelter for Palestinian refugees, where more explosive belts adapted for children were found.

In addition to the explosive belts, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and several intelligence documents were discovered. These findings highlight the grave concerns surrounding Hamas’ use of civilian areas to store weapons and shelter its members.

The discovery of toy chests containing warheads in a kindergarten emphasizes the alarming lengths to which Hamas is willing to go in its war against Israel. It is a disturbing indication that the terrorist organization is actively involving children in the conflict.

It is important to note that the term “explosive belts” refers to straps or vests containing explosive devices that can be worn by individuals, often utilized by suicide bombers. Mortar shells are projectile explosive devices launched from mortars, while grenades are small handheld explosive devices. RPG missiles, also known as rocket-propelled grenades, are shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons.

The IDF did not disclose the exact locations in Gaza where the raids occurred, as the Israeli military has been operating across all areas of the Palestinian enclave, including underground tunnel systems.

In the midst of escalating violence, Israel has suffered significant casualties, with at least 153 IDF soldiers killed since the ground incursion began in October. Despite the heavy toll, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute in the pursuit of victory, recognizing that the price being paid is necessary to eliminate Hamas.

The ongoing conflict has also prompted negotiators to seek a temporary pause in hostilities to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Egypt, along with Qatar, has proposed a two-week truce that would entail the cessation of hostilities in exchange for the freedom of 40 hostages, including women, minors, and elderly men. Israel has emphasized prioritizing the release of those dealing with illness.

The proposed truce would also see the release of 120 Palestinians, particularly women and minors, from Israeli prisons. This agreement would culminate in the withdrawal of Israeli tanks from Gaza and increased humanitarian aid for the displaced population.

The larger Egyptian plan calls for the formation of a technocratic government focused on reconstruction, ultimately leading to parliamentary elections. Finally, as the war de-escalates, all remaining hostages in Gaza would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners affiliated with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terror groups.

However, it remains to be seen if Israel will agree to this proposal, as the country has expressed its opposition to outside involvement in post-war Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu has steadfastly maintained that Israel will not conclude its operations until all of Hamas is either captured or eradicated.

