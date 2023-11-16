LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

– Saudi Arabia to host Islamic-Arab summit on Saturday.

– Growing global calls for Israeli restraint in Gaza war.

– Some health workers forced to flee Al Shifa hospital, according to WHO.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza has resulted in a surge of international pressure for Israel to take greater measures to protect Palestinian civilians, especially as the death toll continues to rise and the fighting escalates near hospitals. According to officials from Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed during the bombardment of the coastal enclave in the past five weeks has now exceeded 11,000.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to India, expressed deep concern over the loss of Palestinian lives and emphasized that too many have suffered in recent weeks. However, he also reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s ongoing campaign to prevent Gaza from being used as a launching pad for terrorist activities.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a recent interview with the BBC, condemned the bombing of Gaza and the killing of civilians. While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defense, Macron urged them to cease their bombing campaign. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that world leaders should be focusing on condemning Hamas instead of Israel, warning that the crimes committed by Hamas in Gaza could occur anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, the international community is taking steps towards finding a unified collective position on the situation. Saudi Arabia is set to host an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit, where countries will discuss and coordinate efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

As the clashes intensify, reports have emerged of hospitals in Gaza City being targeted by explosions and gunfire. Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa hospital, has accused Israel of launching a war on Gaza City hospitals. The bombings have resulted in casualties, with at least 25 people killed in strikes on a school where displaced individuals were seeking shelter.

The situation is further compounded by an overcrowding of hospitals, as they are not only treating patients but also housing displaced individuals and medical staff. World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that health workers at Shifa hospital have been forced to leave in search of safety due to security risks.

Israel has claimed that Hamas militants use hospitals to hide weapons, making them potential targets in the eyes of Israeli forces. However, Hamas denies these allegations, asserting that Israel is deliberately attacking hospitals.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, it is imperative to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians, including patients and healthcare providers. The international community continues to call for restraint and further efforts to protect civilians from the devastating consequences of the violence.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation and does not reflect actual events. The purpose is to demonstrate the ability to paraphrase and convey the core facts in a unique and different style.)