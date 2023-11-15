Israeli Forces Surround Gaza Hospital Causing Power Outage and Medical Crisis

Gaza’s main hospital is in a state of collapse as Israeli forces continue to surround it, resulting in a power outage that has led to the death of several patients, including a premature baby in an incubator. The hospital, Al-Shifa, located in Gaza City, is currently without fuel to power its generators, leaving the facility in darkness and without operational medical equipment. This dire situation has forced the hospital to halt surgeries, kidney dialysis, and other critical procedures, causing a significant impact on patients’ well-being.

The power outage has also led to the shutdown of ventilators, leaving medical staff to manually provide artificial respiration to patients in intensive care for extended periods. The Israeli military’s ground invasion into Gaza City has only exacerbated the situation, as hospitals that have offered refuge to thousands of seriously ill and wounded individuals are now under threat. Israeli forces claim that these hospitals are being used as shields by Hamas fighters hiding in tunnels beneath them.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Israeli troops have repeatedly urged patients and shelter seekers to evacuate hospitals in Gaza City and move to safer locations in the south. However, attempts to leave Al-Shifa hospital were met with sniper fire, resulting in casualties. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, denies the allegations of besieging Al-Shifa but acknowledges that Israeli forces are engaged in combat with Hamas fighters close to the hospital.

Al-Shifa hospital is currently facing a critical situation, with many premature babies relying on non-functioning incubators. The medical staff must transport these infants to another building within the hospital, risking their well-being during the move. While the Israeli military claims to assist with the transfer of babies out of Al-Shifa, the hospital director denies any knowledge or plans for such coordination.

The pressing crisis extends beyond Al-Shifa hospital, as another major healthcare facility in Gaza City, Al-Quds Hospital, is at risk of closure due to a shortage of fuel for generators. Israeli tanks and military vehicles have surrounded the hospital and are reportedly shelling the building, putting the lives of its 500 patients in jeopardy.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with displaced people, wounded individuals, and medical staff in overcrowded and resource-deprived conditions. The lack of electricity, medicine, and essential supplies adds an additional layer of fear and uncertainty for all those involved. The Palestine Red Crescent has warned of the impending closure of Al-Quds Hospital if the fuel crisis is not addressed promptly.

The mounting crisis in Gaza’s hospitals calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and medical staff. The international community must step up efforts to facilitate the unimpeded delivery of fuel and medical supplies to these besieged healthcare facilities. Only through collective action and a commitment to humanitarian principles can we alleviate the suffering of those affected by this ongoing conflict.

FAQs

Q: What is causing the power outage in Al-Shifa hospital?

A: The power outage in Al-Shifa hospital is a result of Israeli forces surrounding the hospital and cutting off supplies of fuel and electricity.

Q: How are patients being affected by the power outage?

A: The power outage has led to the halt of surgeries, kidney dialysis, and other critical medical procedures. Ventilators have also stopped working, requiring medical staff to provide artificial respiration manually.

Q: Why are Israeli forces surrounding hospitals in Gaza City?

A: Israeli forces claim that hospitals in Gaza City are being used as shields by Hamas fighters hiding in tunnels beneath them.

Q: What is the current situation in Al-Quds Hospital?

A: Al-Quds Hospital is running out of fuel to power generators, putting its 500 patients at risk. Israeli tanks and military vehicles have surrounded the hospital and are shelling the building.

Q: How can the international community help address the crisis in Gaza’s hospitals?

A: The international community should prioritize facilitating the delivery of fuel and medical supplies to besieged healthcare facilities and play an active role in resolving the conflict to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and medical staff.