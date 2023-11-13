Israel’s Complex Objectives in the Battle for Gaza

Israel is facing a challenging dilemma in its ongoing battle for Gaza, as it pursues multiple, sometimes conflicting, war aims. The Israeli Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has labeled the ground invasion of Gaza as the second stage of the war, cautioning that it will be a long and difficult phase. Balancing these four competing objectives will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for Israel’s leaders.

The first objective is to neutralize Hamas by dismantling its military infrastructure, eliminating its leadership, and minimizing its foot soldiers. The rationale behind this aim is twofold: first, to provide a lasting sense of security for Israeli citizens who have endured Hamas attacks, and second, to restore a sense of deterrence to dissuade other groups from launching similar assaults. With Hamas in power, there can be no hope for a peace process, and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians will remain deadlocked.

The second objective is to secure the release of over 220 hostages held by Hamas. While this is a crucial objective, it also has the potential to hamper the Israeli offensive. Hamas has strategically used the promise of hostage releases to delay the ground invasion and could attempt to manipulate Israeli tactics now that troops are within Gaza. The families of the hostages fear that without public pressure, Israeli leaders may prioritize eradication of Hamas over securing their loved ones’ safe return.

Minimizing casualties, both among Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians, constitutes the third objective. A high number of Israeli troop fatalities could jeopardize the entire operation, while mounting civilian casualties will put increased international pressure on Israel to implement humanitarian pauses and seek an outright ceasefire. Although previous Israeli offensives were characterized by swift and intense strikes, the current focus is on dismantling Hamas’s tunnel network, a task that will likely take significant time.

However, time is running out. As Israel bombards Gaza, civilian lives are at risk not only from the attacks but also due to the siege tactics, particularly the lack of energy supplies. Israel’s decision to halt fuel shipments to the strip aims to create leverage for the release of the hostages. However, this strategy presents a dilemma as hospitals rely on generators that also power Hamas’s tunnel network. Moreover, mass movement of civilians to southern areas of the strip intensifies the suffering and further endangers lives.

Israeli officials acknowledge that international law requires them to facilitate the delivery of essential aid to Gaza. This obligation to ensure the wellbeing of civilians presents a challenge for sustaining the war effort, as it makes eliminating Hamas and securing hostage releases more difficult.

Lastly, Israel aims to lay the groundwork for a renewed peace process in the Middle East. The current situation makes the prospect of a post-war arrangement between Israel and the Palestinians seem unimaginable. Nonetheless, Israeli strategists believe that achieving lasting stability requires the prospect of genuine peace, potentially with support from Arab governments that have strengthened ties with Israel through the Abraham Accords. The backing of these Arab states, coupled with American involvement, could pave the way for a new security arrangement in Gaza.

While many Arab governments secretly oppose Hamas due to its affiliation with Iran, they face backlash from their citizens in the event of civilian casualties. Western governments share similar concerns, particularly regarding the safety of their own Muslim populations and the possible radicalization fueled by civilian deaths.

Israel’s ground operation faces multiple challenges, and it may prove difficult to achieve all of its objectives simultaneously. As the battle for Gaza unfolds, Israel will inevitably have to prioritize its goals and make tough decisions about which objectives it values most.