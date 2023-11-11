Israel Disappointed by China’s Response to Hamas

Israel had anticipated a stronger condemnation of Hamas from China, a country it considers a close ally. Yuval Waks, a high-ranking official at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, expressed disappointment at China’s response to the ongoing violence. According to Waks, during times of such extreme violence and loss of life, it is not the right moment to call for a peaceful resolution through a two-state solution.

In a statement issued by China’s foreign ministry, the country urged all parties involved to pursue calm and bring an immediate end to the hostilities, emphasizing the need to protect innocent civilians. However, the ministry also reiterated its longstanding stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for the implementation of a two-state solution that would establish an independent State of Palestine.

Israel had hoped for a stronger stand from China, considering their perceived friendship and alliance. The Israeli embassy in Beijing is disappointed with the lack of a forceful condemnation of Hamas, a group that has been widely condemned by many Western nations as a terrorist organization.

FAQ:

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a militant Islamic fundamentalist organization that operates in the Palestinian territories. It is widely regarded as a terrorist group by many countries, including Israel and the United States.

2. What is a two-state solution?

A two-state solution refers to a proposed resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, whereby Israel and Palestine would exist as two separate and independent states.

