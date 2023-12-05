Israel Expands Military Strikes in Southern Gaza as UN Raises Concerns

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their military operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to recent reports. This development comes as top officials from the United Nations (UN) express deep concern over the worsening situation in war-torn Gaza.

UN emergency relief official Martin Griffiths described the current conditions in Gaza as “apocalyptic,” emphasizing that civilians have “no place safe to go.” He criticized the blatant disregard for basic humanity and called for a halt to these actions. Israel, on the other hand, has stated its intentions to expand ground operations throughout the entire territory and increase aerial bombardment targeting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The IDF confirmed that their troops are actively engaged in battles against Hamas fighters, particularly in Hamas strongholds. Major General Yaron Finkelman, the Commander of the IDF Southern Command, described the latest operations as the most intense since the start of the ground offensive.

Northern Gaza is also witnessing intense battles, resulting in casualties on both sides. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza reported a significant number of deaths and injuries at the Kamal Adwan hospital, following heavy explosions and gunfire. Journalist Mahmoud Al-Sabbah’s video footage showed bodies covered in white sheets, with family members attempting to identify their loved ones.

The IDF also reported the completion of the encirclement of the Jabalia refugee camp, where Israeli military operations have been ongoing. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the IDF to spare civilians from further suffering, highlighting the importance of protecting health workers, journalists, UN personnel, and civilian infrastructure.

Palestinian civilians have been urged to evacuate areas deemed unsafe by the IDF. However, it is unclear how effectively these warnings are reaching residents due to damage to Gaza’s telecommunications services and electricity shortages. The IDF spokesperson acknowledged that the QR code system implemented to mark unsafe areas is not perfect, but it is the best available solution.

With approximately 80% of Gaza’s population estimated to be internally displaced, the situation remains dire. Satellite images have shown Israeli armored vehicles operating in southern Gaza, indicating the scale of the military offensive.

Videos and accounts from Gaza reveal the devastating impact on civilians, with scores of wounded people being rushed to hospitals. One particularly heart-wrenching incident involved a baby being taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The child’s father expressed his disappointment and frustration, having followed the instructions to move to the safer south but finding no respite from the violence.

As the conflict continues to escalate, concerns for civilian safety grow. The international community, including the UN, calls for an end to the violence and the protection of innocent lives caught in the crossfire.

