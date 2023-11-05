Netanyahu’s Unwavering Determination in the Fight Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that Israel has entered the “second stage” of its conflict with Hamas, which he described as a “second War of Independence.” In a press conference, Netanyahu emphasized the upcoming battle within the Gaza Strip would be challenging and prolonged, asserting that Israel is fully prepared to face it. He even went so far as to state that this war has become his life’s mission.

Netanyahu’s announcement comes after a fraught week for Israel, marked by growing international pressure for a ceasefire or humanitarian pause. Despite numerous calls from world leaders, Israel rejected a United Nations motion advocating for a ceasefire, labelling it as “despicable.” The situation intensified as Israel launched incursions into Gaza, inching closer to a potential ground invasion. Frustration arose within Israeli leadership as discussions and negotiations with Hamas over the release of hostages seemed to be met with delays and manipulations.

However, instead of a large-scale ground invasion, Netanyahu unveiled the “second phase” of the conflict. This phase aims to destroy Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities and secure the safe return of the hostages. Netanyahu assured that the decision to expand ground operations was made unanimously, exhibiting a commitment to protecting the fate of the state and the well-being of Israeli soldiers.

Drawing upon the history of the Jewish people, Netanyahu invoked heroic figures such as Joshua Ben-Nun, Judah Maccabee, and Bar Kochba, along with significant victories in past wars. He emphasized the well-known refrain, “never again,” underscoring Israel’s determination to prevent any future threats to its existence. Netanyahu also emphasized the desperate tactics employed by Hamas, including the use of civilians as human shields and exploiting international law for protection.

Former U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Dennis Ross, indicated in an Op-Ed that Arab officials he spoke with understood the significance of destroying Hamas in Gaza. The victory against Hamas would undermine their ideology of rejection, diminish Iran’s influence, and safeguard governments across the region.

Netanyahu concluded his speech by reiterating his belief in Israel’s ultimate success, asserting, “we will be and we will win.” However, he acknowledged that this war would not be swiftly resolved, emphasizing the arduous task ahead for Israel.

As the conflict progresses, Netanyahu’s unwavering determination remains a focal point in Israel’s fight against Hamas.