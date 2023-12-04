Israel Grows Military Operations in Gaza: A Call for Justice and Accountability

A recent event outside the United Nations showcased the collective voice of hundreds of women, who held Israeli flags and powerful posters denouncing sexual violence. The crowd conveyed a resounding message: “Rapists are Not Freedom Fighters.” Symbolizing their solidarity, some women wore bodysuits stained to represent the physical pain and trauma endured by survivors. Tape covered their mouths, serving as a poignant reminder of the voices silenced by this heinous crime.

Rabbi Joanna Samuels of the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center Manhattan commended the group for rallying outside an institution she believed had lost its moral compass. Addressing the U.N. leadership, she declared, “In failing Israeli women, you have failed all women.”

The demonstration preceded a scheduled presentation on “sexual-based violence war crimes” committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7, a topic not officially sanctioned by the U.N. itself. Israel’s delegation to the U.N. and various Jewish organizations co-organized the event, driven by their concern that Hamas and its allies had perpetrated widespread sexual violence without sufficient condemnation from women’s rights organizations and the U.N.

While Hamas officials have attempted to shift blame onto other armed groups, witness accounts and compelling evidence, including videos shared by Hamas fighters themselves, discredit these claims. “Since the tragic massacre of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, we have heard and witnessed countless testimonies and experiences involving women and girls,” the event description emphasized. It expressed disappointment that the U.N. had not initiated a special session to address these war crimes, after repeatedly standing against the use of rape as a weapon of war.

Prominent figures such as Sheryl Sandberg, former Meta executive and founder of Lean In, and Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, joined the presentation. A video message from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also played, underlining the importance of this matter.

Among the activists’ grievances, U.N. Women faced particular scrutiny. U.N. Women, a part of the U.N., upholds women’s human rights and endeavors to empower women and girls. However, their response to the violence in Gaza has come under fire. U.N. Women condemned Israeli strikes in Gaza, which have resulted in over 15,000 deaths according to Gazan health authorities. On October 20, U.N. Women shared its finding that nearly 500,000 Palestinian girls and women had been displaced from their homes and reiterated its call for a cease-fire. However, it only addressed sexual violence during Hamas’s attacks on November 24, following mounting pressure from Israeli and Jewish women.

The statement on X (formerly Twitter) expressed concern for the reports of gender-based violence on October 7 and called for a thorough investigation to prioritize the rights, needs, and safety of those affected. However, this response failed to appease many protesters, who criticized it as insufficient and untimely. Danielle Ofek, founder of the activism organization #MeToo Unless UR A Jew, expressed disapproval, stating, “They have legitimized sexual violence as a weapon of war, and it’s not OK.”

To amplify their message, Ofek’s group erected billboards in Times Square featuring Israeli women’s faces, including some who were kidnapped to Gaza on October 7. The billboards bore the words, “U.N., your silence is UNbelievable, UNforgivable, UNjustified.”

The passionate protest near the U.N., organized by multiple Jewish organizations, highlighted the frustration of the women involved. B. Getter held a thought-provoking sign that rephrased a question often posed to rape survivors, “What were you wearing?” The modified question read, “What passport were you carrying?” This powerful statement emphasized the lack of support and advocacy received, despite women tirelessly fighting for the rights of others around the globe.

It is imperative that these concerns regarding sexual violence in conflict zones are addressed with urgency, transparency, and a commitment to justice and accountability. All actors involved must join forces to condemn such atrocities and work towards a world where no woman or girl has to endure the lasting scars of war crimes.

