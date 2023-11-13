Israel Intensifies Ground Operation in Gaza as Concerns Grow over Airstrikes Near Hospitals

In the midst of escalating violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, Israeli troops and armored vehicles have made further advances into northern and central Gaza. This development has raised concerns among the U.N. and medical personnel, who warn that airstrikes are increasingly targeting hospitals where thousands of Palestinians sought refuge and where wounded individuals receive vital medical care.

Amidst the mounting tension, a video obtained by the Associated Press depicts an Israeli tank and bulldozer obstructing the main north-south highway in central Gaza. This road was initially advised to Palestinians as an escape route from the expanding ground offensive. However, the tank seemingly opened fire on a car that approached the barrier, resulting in an explosion and the loss of three lives, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

With Israeli forces now present on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas, the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants has entered what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to as a “second stage” of war, sparked by Hamas’ initial incursion on October 7. The battle in densely populated residential zones is expected to lead to a significant rise in casualties on both sides.

The advancement of Israeli forces creates a distressing situation for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the north, as their route of escape may be blocked if the north-south highway is fully obstructed. Presently, around 117,000 displaced individuals seek shelter in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside medical patients and healthcare workers, hoping these facilities will provide a safe haven from airstrikes.

The death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 8,000, predominantly consisting of women and minors, according to the Gaza Health Ministry – an unprecedented figure in the history of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. Additionally, more than 1.4 million people in Gaza have been displaced, while over 1,400 deaths have been reported on the Israeli side, primarily civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack, which is also an exceptional number of casualties.

Israeli forces appear to be steadily advancing further into Gaza from the north, as evidenced by the military video released recently, revealing armored vehicles moving amidst buildings and soldiers taking positions within a house. The military also reported that their troops had killed numerous militants who attacked from buildings and tunnels, and that strikes had destroyed a building being used by Hamas as a staging point. However, the accuracy of these targeting claims cannot be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Palestinian militants continue launching rockets into Israel, including towards Tel Aviv, the country’s commercial hub. In response to the escalating crisis, 33 trucks conveying humanitarian aid recently entered southern Gaza from Egypt, although relief workers assert that the provided assistance falls far short of the territory’s dire needs. Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people has been severely affected by food, water, medicine, and fuel shortages after weeks under Israeli siege.

The deteriorating situation in Gaza is characterized by increasing desperation, as evidenced by crowds breaking into U.N. facilities and seizing food supplies. Hospitals are struggling to maintain essential services due to prolonged power outages, forcing them to rely on emergency generators. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has been striving to ensure the operation of water pumps and bakeries. U.N. officials recently highlighted the dire issue of hunger within the territory. Acknowledging these concerns, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to significantly increase the entry of humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, access to communication has been partially restored to the majority of Gaza’s population after enduring a day without phone and internet services. Simultaneously, hospitals located in northern Gaza, which are already grappling with limited resources, face mounting threats as airstrikes draw closer. Both Shifa and Al Quds hospitals in Gaza City, as well as the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, have been hit in recent days. The United Nations and local residents have detailed the gravity of this situation, reporting that all ten hospitals in the northern region have received orders to evacuate. However, medical staff have chosen to remain, as they believe that evacuating patients reliant on ventilators would result in tragic outcomes. Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, has become a place of refuge for tens of thousands of civilians. Israel alleges that Hamas has established a secret command post underneath the hospital, though evidence supporting this claim is limited, and Hamas denies any involvement.

As tensions mount, approximately 20,000 individuals seek shelter at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, highlighting the dire circumstances faced by displaced residents. One such resident shared her experience, stating that she had brought her children to the hospital to escape the violence but now fears for their safety.

The ongoing military escalation has intensified domestic pressure on the Israeli government to secure the release of 239 hostages captured by Hamas during the October 7 attack. Hamas asserts that they are willing to release all hostages if Israel releases thousands of Palestinians currently held in its prisons. Distraught family members of the Israeli captives recently met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss their anguished situation.

FAQs

