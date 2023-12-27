Israel Escalates Ground Offensive in Gaza Refugee Camps

Israel has announced an expansion of its ground offensive into Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Israeli military chief has warned that the war will endure for months, signaling an enduring and protracted battle.

The United Nations has expressed deep concern following reports of dozens of casualties resulting from Israeli strikes on Bureij, Nuseirat, and Maghazi camps in recent days. The fighting has also intensified in the southern city of Khan Younis. In the face of these developments, the Palestinian president has characterized the situation in Gaza as far more than a war of annihilation.

Over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run health ministry has reported a death toll of at least 195 people across the territory. Throughout the 11 weeks of fighting, more than 21,100 individuals, most of them children and women, have lost their lives, according to the ministry. The war was ignited by a cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen on southern Israel, which led to a high number of casualties and hostage-taking.

Local officials and witnesses cited by Palestinian media have claimed that numerous civilians were killed in Israel’s continued airstrikes across Gaza. The Bureij, Maghazi, and Nuseirat camps experienced heavy bombardment. Strikes targeted residential homes in Nuseirat, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries. Additionally, a girls’ school in Maghazi was hit, claiming the lives of five individuals.

Residents in Bureij district and the nearby village of Juhr al-Deek have reported intense fighting east and north of their areas. Israel has ordered the evacuation of central Gaza, where more than 150,000 individuals reside, in response to the mounting violence. The affected regions also include six shelters accommodating around 61,000 displaced people, predominantly from the north.

The United Nations’ human rights office has expressed its grave concerns about the ongoing bombardment of the Middle Area and its densely populated camps. They cited a report from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) confirming the al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah received 131 dead bodies as a result of Israeli strikes on Maghazi and Bureij. The UN warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis, with destroyed roads and overcrowded shelters and hospitals.

Overall, the situation in Gaza has caused immeasurable loss, fear, and displacement for many families. Alaa, a Palestinian woman currently residing in the UK, recounted the constant pain and trauma experienced by her family, including the loss of loved ones and the destruction of their homes.

In response to the developments, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, the IDF’s chief of staff, emphasized the complexity of the fighting with Hamas in the region. He forecasted that the conflict would persist for several months, asserting the necessity for determined and persistent action in dismantling the terrorist organization. Lt Gen Halevi remained resolute in the IDF’s commitment to apprehending the Hamas leadership, regardless of the time required to achieve this goal.

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, commented on the ongoing war, emphasizing its unprecedented and catastrophic nature. He compared the current situation to the Nakba catastrophe in 1948, describing it as far worse. Mr. Abbas expressed concerns that the West Bank may also face a similar fate.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone strike resulted in the death of six Palestinians, including a 17-year-old boy, during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp near Tulkarm in the western West Bank. The IDF stated that the strike followed the actions of armed terrorists who had targeted troops with explosive devices during an operation to arrest wanted individuals.

The situation remains highly volatile, with regional tensions escalating on multiple fronts. The ongoing conflict underscores the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further loss of life and humanitarian crises.

