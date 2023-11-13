Israel Begins Evacuations and Issues Strong Warning to Lebanon Amid Heightened Tensions

Israel has initiated the evacuation of residents living in close proximity to the Lebanese border while issuing a stern message to Lebanon that it will “destroy” the country if Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terror group, becomes involved in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has ordered people residing in 28 communities within 1.2 miles of the border to relocate to state-funded guesthouses in safer towns in the center of Israel. Although these areas are considered safer, concerns have been raised about the potential reach of Hezbollah’s weapons, which are feared to extend as far as Tel Aviv.

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has cautioned Lebanon to cease its attacks. In a news conference, he stated that Hezbollah, under the influence and support of Iran, had undertaken a series of assaults to divert Israel’s focus away from the Gaza Strip, jeopardizing the safety of Lebanon and its citizens. Rear Admiral Hagari emphasized that Israel has bolstered its forces along the northern border and will respond aggressively to any hostile activity. He further warned that if Hezbollah dares to test Israel, the consequences will be severe, noting that the United States is fully backing Israel.

These developments followed Hezbollah’s firing of multiple anti-tank missiles on Sunday, resulting in the injury of at least four civilians. Tragically, one man in his 40s and a soldier lost their lives in the attacks. Naim Qassem, the Deputy Chief of Hezbollah, previously declared that Lebanon would join the fight when the time is right, defying calls from foreign nations to refrain from involvement.

