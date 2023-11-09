Israel Expands Evacuation of Communities Near Border Amidst Hezbollah Threats

Israel has announced the expansion of its evacuation plan for communities near the northern border due to increasing threats by Hezbollah, the Lebanese-based terrorist group. The decision comes after a series of attacks involving anti-tank missiles, rockets, mortars, and small arms fire in the past two weeks.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the addition of 14 communities to the state-funded evacuation plan, bringing the total number of communities affected to 42, along with the city of Kiryat Shmona. The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of the Defense Ministry, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and local municipalities, will implement the plan.

The communities being evacuated on Sunday include Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She’ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Liman, Matzuva, Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv’on, and Ramot Naftali. These communities, comprising both Jewish and Arab populations, have been in close proximity to the border and have faced the brunt of Hezbollah’s attacks.

Hezbollah’s threats have escalated significantly, with daily use of anti-tank missiles and other attacks. The IDF has responded by intercepting rockets and striking military infrastructure and observation equipment associated with Hezbollah. Recently, an IDF airstrike foiled a terrorist cell’s attempt to launch anti-tank missiles towards the Avivim area along the border with Lebanon.

The evacuation of border communities has become a necessity in this multifront conflict. Similar measures were already taken for communities near the Gaza Strip, including Sderot, which have experienced heavy rocket fire. The exact number of people affected remains uncertain, but estimates suggest that between 100,000 and 200,000 individuals have been impacted by the evacuations.

The safety and security of Israeli residents remain a top priority, and the expansion of the evacuation plan reflects the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens from the ongoing threats posed by Hezbollah.