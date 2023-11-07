Israel’s UN Ambassador Wears Symbol of Defiance

In a powerful display of defiance, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, wore a yellow star on his chest during his address to the Security Council. This symbol, synonymous with the oppression of Jews during the Nazi regime, was chosen by Erdan to draw attention to the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Speaking passionately, Erdan condemned the Security Council for its silence in the face of the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants on October 7. He called out the council members, reminding them of the purpose for which the body was established and the importance of taking a stand against evil.

Rather than wearing the star as a symbol of helplessness, Erdan declared that he and his team would wear it with pride. Their intent was to remind the Security Council of their duty to condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas.

While the move was criticized by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Erdan explained that the purpose behind wearing the star was not to disgrace the victims of the Holocaust or to imply that the Jewish people are still at the mercy of others. Instead, it was an act of defiance and a call for action.

The Security Council has been heavily divided during the war between Israel and Hamas, failing to adopt any resolutions on the matter. This has raised concerns about the council’s effectiveness and its ability to address serious international issues.

The UN General Assembly recently passed a nonbinding resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce, but it omitted any mention of Hamas. This resolution was met with criticism from Israel, as it failed to address the root cause of the conflict and the actions of Hamas.

Erdan’s bold statement serves as a reminder that silence in the face of evil cannot be tolerated. It calls for a unified condemnation of Hamas and a reaffirmation of the Security Council’s commitment to its founding principles.