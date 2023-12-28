Israel Embassy Removes Controversial Video Illustrating Hypothetical Attack on Seoul

The Israeli embassy in South Korea caused an uproar when it shared a video on its social media channels depicting a fictional assault on Seoul that seemed to draw comparisons to Hamas. The video was quickly taken down after the South Korean government expressed concerns about its content.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in South Korea confirmed that it had requested the video’s removal, stating that while they understood the need to condemn Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, the embassy’s decision to produce and distribute a video that drew parallels to the security situation in another country was deemed inappropriate.

The video, verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency Sanad, portrayed a disturbing scenario of a South Korean woman in the capital city on Christmas Day. As she watched her daughter perform at a school talent show, an air raid warning interrupted the festivities. Gunfire and explosions filled the city, and the woman, covered in blood, was abducted by an armed assailant, forcibly separated from her daughter.

Accompanying the footage were details of Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, urging viewers to imagine experiencing such a situation and questioning their response.

The Israeli embassy defended the video, stating its intention was to help South Koreans empathize with the feelings of Israelis during times of conflict. However, the controversial clip was seen as inappropriate and insensitive by many.

While the original video has been removed, the incident has sparked a conversation about the appropriate use of multimedia content for political purposes and the boundaries that should be observed when seeking to build empathy between nations.

