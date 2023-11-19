Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Operation in the West Bank, Neutralizing Terrorists and Seizing Weapons

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), alongside the Shin Bet and Border Police, executed a strategic operation in the West Bank, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining security in the region. In an effort to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians, the operation spanned across the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Nablus.

During the operation, the Israeli security forces successfully confiscated over 10 weapons, effectively reducing the potential harm that these firearms could have caused. Furthermore, approximately 20 individuals were arrested, preventing any potential threats they may have posed to local communities. In a crucial discovery, the security forces also stumbled upon a bomb-making factory and disarmed explosives, preventing any potential damage these devices could have inflicted.

This operation was not limited to Jenin and Nablus, as Israeli forces actively engaged in missions throughout the entirety of the West Bank. They faced intense exchanges of fire with terrorists who resorted to using small arms or explosives. In response to these acts of aggression, several terrorists were ultimately neutralized, successfully eliminating threats to the safety of innocent individuals.

With an unwavering commitment to the security of its citizens, the Israeli security apparatus detained a total of 38 suspects during this operation, accounting for a significant number of individuals wanted for various security-related offenses. Since October 7th, the total number of arrests made in the West Bank has reached a staggering 1,800, with approximately 1,100 of these individuals associated with Hamas.

