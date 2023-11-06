Israel’s Arrest of Palestinians Escalates during Gaza Bombardment

Israel’s recent bombardment of the Gaza Strip has resulted in a significant increase in the number of Palestinians in Israeli custody. Prior to the attack launched by Hamas on October 7, there were approximately 5,200 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. However, Palestinian officials confirmed that the number has now more than doubled to over 10,000 individuals.

The surge in detentions includes the arrest of around 4,000 Gazan laborers who were working in Israel, as well as 1,070 Palestinians apprehended during overnight army raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Sahar Francis, the head of the Ramallah-based Addameer prisoners’ rights group, revealed that arrests are occurring 24 hours a day.

Many of the detainees from Gaza are being held at the Sde Teyman military base, located near Beer al-Sabe in the southern Naqab desert. Meanwhile, others are being held at Ofer prison near Ramallah and the Anatot military camp near the village of Anata in occupied East Jerusalem. Palestinian lawyers and officials have raised concerns about the mistreatment and dire conditions experienced by the detainees, including starvation, lack of access to medication, and physical abuse.

Furthermore, the arrests have disrupted the lives of those imprisoned, cutting them off from the outside world. They are denied yard time, contact with their families, regular visits from lawyers, and access to canteens for essential supplies. Moreover, the recent approval by the Israeli parliament to reduce the minimum living space allotted to each prisoner further exacerbates the overcrowding issue.

Israel is utilizing various legal pretexts to justify the indefinite detention of Palestinians. Gazans arrested inside Israel are being held under the “Unlawful Combatants Law,” which allows for their indefinite detention without judicial review. Additionally, the occupation authorities are employing administrative detention in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, enabling them to hold Palestinians from these areas under “secret evidence.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been called upon to intervene and monitor the situation, particularly for Gazan detainees held in military camps. However, so far, their efforts have been hindered by Israeli restrictions. As the number of arrests continues to rise, it is crucial to uphold the rights and well-being of individuals caught in the midst of this escalating crisis.