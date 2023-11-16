Israel’s Technological Superiority Revolutionizes Warfare in Gaza

NEGEV DESERT, Israel—In a state-of-the-art complex consisting of small, strategically positioned buildings, the Givati Brigade, the primary force of the Israeli infantry in Gaza, leverages advanced surveillance technology to gain a critical edge over Hamas. Rather than relying solely on traditional battlefield tactics, Israeli commanders harness real-time data from an extensive network of sources including drones, jet fighters, naval ships, tanks, and soldiers. This enables them to scrutinize the movements of both Israeli and Palestinian forces inside Gaza down to the minutest details, effectively transforming the battlefield into a virtual chessboard.

Situated in close proximity to the Gaza border, this technological nerve center serves as a critical nexus, receiving and processing thousands of data points that continuously update the commander’s screens. The commanders meticulously use this invaluable information to coordinate the repositioning of troops, strategic weaponry, and surveillance aircrafts. The result? A phenomenal demonstration of advancement that has facilitated Israel’s swift and comprehensive control over a large part of Hamas’s stronghold in Gaza City, all while minimizing casualties to fewer than 50 soldiers.

Israel’s implementation of cutting-edge technology has revolutionized the nature of warfare, defying traditional expectations and transforming the dynamics of battle. By employing sophisticated surveillance systems, they have surpassed the limitations of human capabilities, allowing tactical decisions to be made based on real-time intelligence.

