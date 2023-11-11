Israel’s Commitment to Peace and Security in Gaza

Nov 9 (Reuters) – In a statement today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his country’s commitment to peace and security in the Gaza Strip. Contrary to recent reports, Israel does not have any intention to occupy or govern the region but emphasizes the importance of maintaining a credible force to counter militant threats if necessary.

Netanyahu’s remarks come in response to concerns raised over Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza. The United States, a crucial ally of Israel, has expressed opposition to the idea of Israeli occupation of Gaza after the conflict. Washington has stressed the need for a civilian government to take charge in the region.

During an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu clarified Israel’s objectives, stating, “We don’t seek to conquer Gaza, we don’t seek to occupy Gaza, and we don’t seek to govern Gaza.” He emphasized the importance of establishing a reliable security force that would prevent the reemergence of entities such as Hamas, whose militants have posed a threat to Israeli communities.

It is crucial to highlight that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza aims to halt the attacks carried out by Hamas. The recent violence has resulted in tragic loss of life and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with shortages of basic supplies and an overwhelmed medical system.

The United States, alongside other international partners, has advocated for the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to govern Gaza after the conflict. The PA, which currently maintains limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seeks a comprehensive political solution to end Israel’s occupation of territories captured during the 1967 Middle East war.

Looking towards the future, Netanyahu outlined his vision for Gaza. He stated, “What we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, deradicalized, and rebuilt.” This underscores Israel’s commitment to ensuring a lasting peace in the region and creating an environment where both Israelis and Palestinians can thrive.

Sources: Reuters.