Israel Crushes Hamas Command in Northern Gaza Strip as Conflict Enters Third Month

Israel has announced the successful dismantling of Hamas’s military structure in the northern Gaza Strip, marking a significant achievement in their ongoing conflict. The Israeli army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed the completion of this operation, stating that Palestinian members are now operating sporadically without any leadership.

“The focus now shifts towards dismantling Hamas in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip,” Hagari said. Recognizing that this task will take time, he did not provide further details about the strategy being implemented to achieve this goal.

This latest development comes in response to the deadliest attack the country has ever faced, carried out by Hamas on October 7. The attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,140 individuals, primarily civilians, as confirmed by official figures. Additionally, around 250 hostages were taken, with 132 remaining in captivity, according to Israel’s records.

In retaliation, Israel launched extensive bombardments on Gaza and deployed ground forces, resulting in the deaths of over 22,722 people, many of whom were women and children. The complexity of the situation is evident as Hagari highlighted the challenges faced in different regions. “The refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip are crowded and full of terrorists,” he stated. He also acknowledged the elaborate underground tunnel network in the urban landscape of Khan Yunis in the south.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating Hamas, ensuring the safe return of all hostages, and protecting Israel from any future threats from Gaza. “The war must continue until all the goals are achieved,” he stated firmly.

