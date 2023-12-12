Israeli Forces Persevere in Gaza Operation Despite Civilian Impact

Despite the ongoing suffering of civilians, Israel remains resolute in its determination to conclude its operation in Gaza. As the nation enjoys its holiday season, the atmosphere in non-frontline areas is festive. However, in closer proximity to the fighting, the situation is starkly different. Tanks and troops navigate along the Gaza border, creating a war zone-like environment. Furthermore, along the Lebanese border, communities have been evacuated as Israel engages in exchanges with Hezbollah, Iran’s strongest ally.

A recent incident highlighted the gravity of the situation. As I traveled to Tel Aviv, air raid sirens blared and the red alert app sent warnings to Israeli citizens. The chaos on the roads resulted in a car collision, which served as a powerful reminder that life is far from normal in central Israel. Vapour trails from the Iron Dome anti-missile system streaked across the sky, intercepting rockets from Gaza. Although the system successfully neutralized most of the projectiles, one person in Holon, central Israel, was injured.

The fact that Hamas continues to mount attacks on Israel demonstrates that the group has not been defeated. The fear and trauma experienced by Israelis in these moments reveal the depth of the impact Hamas has had on the nation. It is clear that Hamas views this as a victory. While Israel remains focused on eliminating Hamas to secure its future, the leaders of the militant group are likely celebrating their ability to strike.

Amos Yadlin, a retired major-general and former head of Israeli military intelligence, offered insights into Israel’s war strategy. He compared the fight against Hamas to World War Two, emphasizing the importance of eliminating the group. Although Yadlin’s remarks drew criticism, he maintained that Israel targets Hamas, not civilians. He dismissed accusations that Israel was killing too many Palestinian civilians and argued that Israel exercises more caution in avoiding civilian casualties than the US and UK in their operations against jihadist groups.

It is evident that Israel’s objectives in Gaza are ambitious. The nation seeks to rescue its hostages, neutralize Hamas leadership, dismantle its military capabilities, and cripple its governance structure. While some countries have voiced concern about the civilian death toll, Israel is determined to press on towards its goals. The post-operation phase will involve grappling with the challenging issues of governance and reconstruction in Gaza. Yadlin affirmed that Israel has no intention of occupying Gaza in the long term. However, if the current leadership’s stance does not change, occupation may become inevitable.

