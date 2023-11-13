Israel Sends Stranded Palestinian Workers Back to Gaza

Israel has recently deported thousands of Palestinian workers from Gaza, who were stranded in the country due to the outbreak of war last month. The workers have been expelled and sent back to the war-torn strip, causing concern among various human rights groups and international organizations.

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed deep concern regarding the expulsions, as these workers are being sent back without knowing where exactly they will go and if they even have homes to return to. This creates an incredibly dangerous situation for these individuals.

Prior to this, the Israeli government had granted permission to around 18,500 married men over the age of 25 from Gaza to enter the country for work in agriculture and construction sectors. This policy was aimed at alleviating the poverty in Gaza and creating economic opportunities. However, many of these workers were detained and imprisoned after the outbreak of the war, under the principle of administrative detention.

There have been allegations of mistreatment and torture of these workers during their time in military prison facilities. The International Committee of the Red Cross was denied access to these individuals, who were held as “enemy non-combatants”. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not responded to these allegations.

Some of the workers managed to make their way to the occupied West Bank in search of safety. However, they live in constant fear of being arrested by Israeli authorities. These workers are concerned that their families in Gaza may be killed or go missing during the ongoing conflict. They also fear being locked up as suspected terrorists if Israeli police and soldiers raid their shelters.

The influx of Palestinian workers into Israel was making a significant impact on Gaza’s economy, with the money earned being used to clear debts and aid in the reconstruction efforts after previous conflicts. However, after Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, Israeli security forces started rounding up these workers.

It remains unclear how many workers are still detained or in hiding in Israel or the West Bank. Many of them now feel like fugitives, uncertain about their future and the safety of their families. The Palestinian Authority has provided some support to these stranded workers, but they are still vulnerable to Israeli raids.

The situation for these workers is grim. They spend their days trying to connect with loved ones, staying updated with the news, and enduring the emotional toll of living in fear. The uncertainty and nightmares haunt them, while their families face the constant threats of bombings back in Gaza.

