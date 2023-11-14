Israel Bolsters Defense in the Red Sea Amidst Houthi Threats from Yemen

Israel has taken decisive action to strengthen its defense capabilities in the Red Sea due to recent attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement originating from Yemen. This move comes in response to missile and drone strikes launched by the Houthis against Israel, with the group vowing to continue such attacks in support of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

To counter the threat, the Israeli military has deployed missile boats in the Red Sea, specifically near the Eilat port. These Saar-class corvettes serve as reinforcements and signify the Red Sea as a new front for Israel, as its engagement in the Gaza conflict draws attention from Iran-aligned pro-Hamas forces throughout the region. The military has shared images of the patrolling boats, underscoring their readiness to protect Israeli interests.

The Houthi movement announced that it has already initiated three drone and missile attacks targeting Israel since the onset of the Hamas-Israel conflict on October 7. They have promised further assaults to aid the Palestinian cause and ensure victory. In response to an apparent fresh attack overnight, the Israeli military intercepted an “aerial threat” over the Red Sea.

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi expressed the intolerability of the Houthi attacks, though he refrained from discussing potential Israeli retaliation. The Houthis, part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance that opposes Israel and the United States, are affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Notably, Yemen, where the Houthis govern parts of the country including the capital Sanaa, is over a thousand miles away from Israel.

Since October 7, missiles and drones fired from the Red Sea area toward Israel have either been successfully intercepted or have fallen short of their targets. In a previous incident on October 27, Israel attributed a drone attack in two Egyptian towns along the Red Sea to the Houthis, alleging that the intended targets were actually within Israel.

Information based on source: Reuters.