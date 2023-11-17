Israel Refutes Allegations of Using White Phosphorus Munitions in Gaza

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) have firmly denied the accusations made by Human Rights Watch (HRW) regarding their alleged use of white phosphorus munitions during military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. HRW has claimed that the use of these weapons puts civilians at serious risk of injury, and Palestinian groups have called for an investigation by the international criminal court.

Initially, the IDF stated that they were unaware of any use of white phosphorus in Gaza. However, they later issued a stronger response, categorically refuting the accusations and labeling them as false. Israel has been conducting airstrikes on Gaza in response to a deadly Hamas rampage in southern Israeli towns, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,300 individuals. In the ongoing conflict, over 1,500 Palestinians have lost their lives. Israel has also engaged in verbal confrontation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

HRW, in support of their claims, has verified videos recorded in Lebanon and Gaza, showing artillery-fired white phosphorus airbursts. These videos illustrate instances from the Gaza City port and two locations along the Israel-Lebanon border. Palestinian TV channels have also aired videos showing white smoke, attributed to these munitions, hovering over Gaza.

Israel’s military had previously announced in 2013 that it was phasing out the use of white phosphorus smokescreen munitions following the allegations of war crimes during the 2008-09 offensive in Gaza. However, it is unclear whether the use of weaponized white phosphorus was also under review.

White phosphorus munitions have multiple applications, such as generating smokescreens, providing illumination, marking targets, or burning structures and bunkers. Legally, they can be used on battlefields for these purposes and are not considered chemical weapons under international conventions. However, Protocol 3 of the convention on the prohibition of certain conventional weapons classifies white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon. The protocol strictly prohibits the use of incendiary weapons in areas with civilian populations. Although Israel has not signed this protocol, it is important to note that white phosphorus, when used as a weapon, can cause severe burns and ignite surrounding objects.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are white phosphorus munitions?

White phosphorus munitions are weapons that contain white phosphorus, a chemical compound. They can be used for marking targets, generating smokescreens, providing illumination, or incinerating enemy positions.

2. Why are these munitions controversial?

White phosphorus munitions are controversial because, when used as a weapon, they have the potential to cause severe burns and ignite structures, fields, and other civilian objects in the vicinity.

3. Has Israel signed the convention that prohibits the use of incendiary weapons?

No, Israel has not signed Protocol 3 of the convention on the prohibition of certain conventional weapons, which classifies white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon. However, it is important to note that the convention does not ban the use of white phosphorus for other purposes such as smokescreens or illumination.

4. Is there any evidence supporting or refuting the allegations against Israel?

Human Rights Watch has shared videos and eyewitness accounts as evidence of white phosphorus use in Gaza and Lebanon. However, Israel’s military denies these claims, labeling them as false.