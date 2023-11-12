Israel Rejects Ceasefire to Prioritize Security

In a recent development, Israel has denied reports claiming that it agreed to halt fire in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the opening of the Rafah crossing for aid and foreigners’ exit. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office stated that there is currently no ceasefire for humanitarian aid or the departure of foreigners. This decision comes as Israel remains focused on ensuring the security and safety of its citizens.

Following a series of attacks by gunmen from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 people in Israel, Israel declared war on the Hamas terror group. With the goal of eradicating Hamas and preventing further attacks, Israel initiated a bombing campaign and instructed a significant portion of the Palestinian population to relocate from the north to the south of the enclave.

While international mediators, including the United States and Egypt, have been working towards opening the border with Egypt to provide aid to the Strip and facilitate the departure of foreigners, several Likud ministers have expressed strong opposition to the reported temporary truce. Energy Minister Israel Katz opposes the opening of the blockade and the introduction of goods into Gaza on humanitarian grounds, emphasizing his commitment to the families affected by the attacks. Culture Minister Miki Zohar also objects, stating that those who commit such atrocities do not deserve any mercy.

In the midst of these discussions, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been implementing measures to facilitate the safe movement of civilians from the north to the south of Gaza. To ensure the civilians’ safety, the IDF has provided a designated corridor from 8 a.m. to noon for evacuation purposes. However, Hamas has urged residents to remain in their homes, while the IDF has presented evidence of Hamas roadblocks preventing traffic from moving south.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military’s top spokesman, condemned Hamas for preventing Palestinians from evacuating the northern part of Gaza, despite the IDF’s warning of forthcoming bombings. Hagari emphasized Hamas’s cruelty towards both Israeli and Gazan residents. Recognizing the dwindling supplies in the enclave, Israel has decided to resume the supply of water to the southern region of the Strip, based on an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

As tensions continue to rise, Israel has amassed forces outside Gaza in preparation for a potential land, air, and sea attack. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports that 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded in Israeli retaliatory bombardments since the conflict began. It remains unclear how many of these casualties were caused by misfired rockets landing in the Strip. Additionally, the US has dispatched two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent.

Israel is committed to addressing the extremist threat posed by Hamas, but a full-scale occupation of Gaza, according to US President Joe Biden, would be a significant mistake. With Iran and Hezbollah warning against such an invasion, tensions remain high, and the US seeks to prevent further conflict escalation. The situation along the Israeli-Lebanese border has also intensified in recent weeks, prompting civilian evacuations and displacing tens of thousands of Israelis.

