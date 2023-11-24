Israeli Forces Neutralize Hamas Underground Infrastructure

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully targeted and neutralized an extensive network of underground tunnels utilized by Hamas operatives, according to an official IDF statement released on Friday. The operation serves as a defensive measure aimed at safeguarding the nation’s security.

The IDF’s strategic preparations reached their final stages, as conveyed by the IDF through an official statement via X. In the early hours of the morning, Israeli troops effectively destroyed underground tunnels and shafts in the vicinity of Shifa Hospital. Aerial footage of the offensive exhibits a significant area engulfed in smoke and rubble as a result of explosive demolition.

Prior to the targeted tunnel destruction, the IDF executed preemptive strikes on Hamas targets across the region in anticipation of the temporary ceasefire. These strikes occurred on multiple fronts, involving land, air, and sea operations, exemplifying the IDF’s comprehensive approach in combating terrorist activities.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, shared images of the discovered tunnels, presenting elongated narrow corridors fortified with massive metal blast doors, equipped with shooting apertures. Hagari emphasized Hamas’s exploitation of hospitals for covert activities, underscoring the dangers associated with the tunnels.

The IDF soldier featured in a video on X illuminated the perilous nature of these tunnels, stating, “This endangers the lives of Gaza’s populace, placing everyone in an untenable situation. Knowing that this very tunnel extends beneath the hospital, and realizing that previously forces had provided aid in delivering medical supplies, sheds light on the grave implications.”

Yesterday, the IDF reported the initial discovery of tunnels beneath Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. The revelation of a terrorist “command center” in the basement of Rantisi Hospital earlier this month further bolstered the Israeli military’s substantiation of Hamas employing civilians as human shields.

With this successful operation, the IDF has significantly reduced the capability of Hamas to exploit the tunnels for nefarious purposes, neutralizing a grave security threat to the Israeli population and the region as a whole.

