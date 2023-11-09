Israel’s Three-Phase Strategy to Defeat Hamas and Create a New Security Regime

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has outlined a comprehensive three-phase strategy at a defense committee meeting in Tel Aviv for defeating Hamas, the terror group responsible for a recent surprise attack that claimed the lives of over 1,300 Israelis. The first phase, currently underway, involves a series of military airstrikes and ground maneuvers aimed at destroying Hamas operatives and infrastructure.

In the second phase, the intensity of fighting will be reduced as Israeli troops shift their focus to eliminating pockets of resistance that remain in the region. This phase marks a transition towards a more targeted approach, as Israel aims to neutralize any remaining threats.

However, it is in the third phase that the most significant changes are anticipated. According to Gallant, Israel plans to establish a new security regime in Gaza, effectively washing its hands of any responsibility for day-to-day life in the area. This move will bring about a new security reality for both Israeli citizens and those living in proximity to Gaza.

While the specifics of this “new security regime” remain unclear, it is expected that Israel will establish a broad demilitarized zone around the Gaza Strip. This zone will extend the current 40-mile fence encircling the Strip and will be equipped with enhanced defensive capabilities including electronic sensors, cameras, and fortified walls to protect against tunnels. The objective is to ensure the long-term security of Israeli borders and prevent future attacks.

However, it is important to consider the implications of Israel relinquishing its responsibility for Gaza. The territory, with its 2.2 million residents, is heavily dependent on Israel for essential services such as water and electricity. It remains unclear how this shift in responsibility will affect the well-being of Gaza’s population and whether alternative arrangements will be made to ensure their basic needs are met.

As Israel moves forward with its three-phase strategy, the international community will closely monitor developments and the potential impact on both Israeli and Palestinian populations. It is crucial for Israel to consider the humanitarian aspects of its actions and work towards a sustainable solution that prioritizes the security and well-being of all parties involved.