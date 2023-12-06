Israel Considers Opening a New Front in Lebanon, Raising Concerns

Israel’s defense minister has hinted at the possibility of opening a second front in Lebanon, which could potentially exacerbate tensions in the region. The focus of this potential military operation would be to push back the Iran-backed Hezbollah forces from the Lebanese border.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conveyed this message during a meeting with mayors and municipal leaders from the northern areas of Israel. He emphasized that the government would not encourage the residents evacuated from northern communities near the Lebanese border to return until Hezbollah is driven back beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

The fear among these northern communities stems from the imminent threat of rocket attacks and incursions by Hezbollah. Over the years, Hezbollah has maintained a presence in southern Lebanon, overlooking Israel’s border communities, and has been launching rocket and missile strikes in recent weeks and days.

Israel, in response, has taken military action to counter these attacks, but there are concerns that the situation could escalate further. U.S. officials have been actively engaged in trying to contain the conflict and have cautioned against Hezbollah opening a second front against Israel.

It is worth noting that Israel and Hezbollah have had a long history of conflict, including the 2006 Lebanon war. A U.N. resolution established guidelines for both parties to withdraw and maintain no presence south of the Litani River. However, Hezbollah has disregarded these terms and entrenched itself in southern Lebanon.

While Israel has been cautious to only target military installations, the recent exchanges have expanded to include attacks on civilian targets, which is a significant departure from the previous “rules of the game” that aimed to minimize miscalculations.

The defense minister’s remarks about a potential military operation in Lebanon go beyond previous statements made by Israeli Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi. Local leaders from the north have expressed concerns that the return of evacuees is contingent upon Hezbollah being pushed back from the border.

Around 80,000 residents of communities within 10 kilometers of the Lebanon border have been evacuated, with many temporarily housed in Tel Aviv at the government’s expense.

The United States has been closely monitoring the situation and has urged Israel not to launch an attack north of the Lebanese border. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed concerns about Israel’s potential role in escalating tensions with Hezbollah.

