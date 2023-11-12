New Perspectives on the Decline of American Imperial Power

The recent conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have shed light on the limitations of American imperial power and its declining influence on the global stage. These wars, with different causes and actors involved, have revealed that nations like Russia and Hamas, with the backing of Iran, are now confident in launching military campaigns because they perceive a weakened United States.

The era of Pax Americana, where the U.S. held unrivaled power and influence, is no more. In fact, the world is currently experiencing more armed conflicts than at any other time since the end of World War II. What exacerbates this situation is the glaring disconnect between America’s proclaimed commitments to its allies and its actual ability to enforce its will. This disparity creates a dangerous gap between rhetoric and reality, potentially leading to the absorption of entire nations.

In order to address this issue, it is crucial to first dispel the illusions that have brought us to this point. It is enlightening to contrast the reactions evoked by air campaigns carried out by America’s adversaries, such as Syria and Russia, with those carried out by its ally, Israel. Pundits who rightfully condemned the indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets by the Assad regime now advocate for understanding Israel’s need to bomb similar targets in Gaza. Likewise, many who are now outraged by Israel’s air campaign previously justified Assad and Russia’s bombings in Syria. In reality, there is little moral difference between these campaigns and their respective supporters, as well as the great powers enabling them.

One striking example of the consequences of these conflicts is the devastation caused by Israel’s air strikes in Gaza. In just one month, these bombings have resulted in a death toll that rivals the entire four-year-long siege of Aleppo during World War II. However, it is crucial to recognize that this is not a failure of the American-led liberal order, but rather its intended outcome. The argument of morality is selectively utilized to punish America’s enemies, while its allies are given diplomatic cover regardless of their actions.

The delicate balancing act performed by President Biden, attempting to shield Israel from international condemnation while distancing the U.S. from the consequences, may not even be in Israel’s best interests. Initially, Israel gained some international sympathy due to the brutal actions carried out by Hamas. Squandering this sympathy would require a level of political dysfunction that Israel’s government has unfortunately managed to achieve in just a few weeks. The world is witness to the horrifying images emerging from Gaza, portraying the loss of innocent lives, including children, and the destruction of entire neighborhoods. Even those who support Israel’s campaign against Hamas are appalled by the methods employed. Ultimately, Hamas has already achieved a dark victory by inviting such devastation upon the Palestinian people and eroding Israel’s legitimacy.

As the conflict unfolds, it becomes increasingly evident that the war against Hamas has become a diplomatic catastrophe for both Israel and the United States. President Biden has tied his political survival and America’s global reputation to an Israeli government that is widely unpopular within its own country. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions, including the diversion of military resources towards illegal settlements in the West Bank, have enabled Hamas’ aggression. Furthermore, there is no clear plan for the future of Gaza or its inhabitants once Hamas is defeated, and no belief that the U.S. can leverage this tragedy to bring about a lasting resolution. America’s ambition to reorganize the Middle East in a way that benefits Israel and opposes Iran is now in ruins. Arab states, which have long faced moral pressure to align with the West’s stance on Ukraine, can now rightfully point out America’s hypocrisy when it comes to human rights and the protection of civilians. In Gaza, America’s already dwindling moral case for imperial hegemony has been buried beneath the rubble.

