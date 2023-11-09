Israeli Air Strikes Target Hospitals in Gaza City Resulting in Casualties and Destruction

Israeli air strikes in Gaza City have once again targeted hospitals, causing widespread casualties and significant damage. The Nasser Medical Complex, which houses four hospitals, including the Al-Nasser Children’s Hospital, the Rantisi Specialized Hospital, the Eye Hospital, and the Psychiatric Hospital, was hit by Israeli missiles.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians, with dozens more injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The Rantisi Hospital, in particular, faced direct hits from Israeli warplanes, causing immense harm to both medical staff and patients. The hospital’s northeast side, where a children’s cancer ward was located, was also struck, endangering the lives of more than 30 young patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Dr. Suleiman Qaoud, a physician at the Rantisi Hospital, revealed that Israeli authorities had previously informed the hospital staff about the creation of a “fire belt” around the facility. However, such actions did not prevent subsequent attacks, further undermining the safety and well-being of patients and personnel.

The hospital’s infrastructure, including solar panels and water tanks, was deliberately targeted, leaving the facility without running water. This additional act of aggression exacerbates the already dire situation, as the Rantisi Hospital houses approximately 80 to 100 patients and provides temporary shelter to 700 displaced families, totaling approximately 5,000 people.

The relentless attacks on Gaza’s hospitals have had severe ramifications for the healthcare system in the region. Currently, at least 16 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza are no longer operational, and 51 out of 72 primary healthcare clinics have been forced to shut down completely. Moreover, the Gaza Strip’s sole Psychiatric Hospital, which played a crucial role in providing treatment for psychological trauma caused by constant bombing, can no longer offer its essential services to patients.

Jamil Suleiman, the general director of the Psychiatric Hospital, emphasized that while physical wounds can heal, the deeper psychological wounds require specialized psychiatric treatment. The continued targeting of hospitals renders the presence of international health organizations, such as the United Nations Security Council and the World Health Organization, ineffective and futile in safeguarding the rights of the Gazan population.

The dire situation facing Gaza’s hospitals highlights a disregard for human life. It is imperative that immediate action is taken to protect medical facilities and ensure the provision of vital healthcare services to the people of Gaza who are already suffering the consequences of ongoing conflict.