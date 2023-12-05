Israel Implements Innovative Strategy to Neutralize Hamas Tunnels: The Seawater Solution

In a groundbreaking move, the Israeli military has developed a unique method to counter the threat posed by Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Israel has constructed large pumps capable of flooding the tunnels with seawater, effectively driving out the terrorists hiding within.

This innovative strategy involves the use of five seawater pumps, which were completed in November near the Al-Shati refugee camp. These pumps have the capacity to draw water from the Mediterranean Sea and can move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour. The flooding process could be completed within weeks, rendering the tunnels inaccessible to Hamas militants.

The extensive tunnel network in Gaza has long been a major security concern for Israel. Hamas has been utilizing these tunnels to transport fighters, store weapons, and plan terror attacks against Israel. While Israeli officials have identified approximately 800 tunnels, they suspect that the actual network is even larger.

By flooding the tunnels over a period of several weeks, Israel aims to create an opportunity for both Hamas terrorists and any potential hostages to vacate the underground passages. While the details of the plan remain undisclosed, a source familiar with the strategy believes that the efficacy of the pumping process is uncertain due to the intricate nature of the tunnels and the unfamiliarity with the surrounding terrain.

This initiative demonstrates Israel’s commitment to dismantle Hamas’s terror capabilities using a combination of military and technological tools. Although the Israel Defense Forces official declined to comment specifically on the flooding plan, the IDF has been actively engaged in disrupting and neutralizing Hamas’s operations.

The United States was informed of this strategy in recent weeks, but the extent to which the Israeli government is prepared to implement the plan remains unclear. As of now, Israel has not committed to the flooding operation, with concerns about the safety of hostages, including Americans, who were abducted by Hamas during an attack on Israel in October.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How does Israel plan to neutralize the Hamas tunnels?

A: Israel has developed large pumps capable of flooding the tunnels with seawater, which would force the terrorists hiding within to evacuate.

Q: How many tunnels has Israel identified?

A: Israeli officials have identified approximately 800 tunnels, but they suspect that the actual network might be even larger.

Q: Does Israel have a timeline for implementing the flooding plan?

A: Israel has not committed to the flooding operation yet, as concerns remain about the safety of hostages held by Hamas.

Q: Has the United States been informed about this strategy?

A: Yes, the United States was informed of the plan, but it is uncertain how close the Israeli government is to executing it.

Q: How does Israel plan to dismantle Hamas’s terror capabilities?

A: Israel is employing various military and technological tools to neutralize Hamas’s operations.

