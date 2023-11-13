Israel Asserts Control Over Gaza: Perspectives on the Israeli-Hamas Conflict

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the Israeli Army’s responsibility for Gaza’s security after the war, stating that he saw no role for the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in its current form. He called for Gaza to be demilitarized and de-radicalized, but expressed skepticism about the ability of any Palestinian force, including the Palestinian Authority, to achieve these goals. When asked who could govern Gaza, Netanyahu stated that it was too early to say and that defeating Hamas was the immediate priority.

Netanyahu’s remarks align with his vision for Gaza as expressed in a televised news conference, where he emphasized the need for Israel to maintain security control in the region for as long as necessary. He believes that Israel should have the ability to enter Gaza at will to address perceived threats. However, his remarks have raised some questions about the Biden administration’s stance on the issue. While the administration has stated that there should be no Israeli “re-occupation” of Gaza, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has emphasized the importance of Palestinian-led governance in the region in the long term.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres weighed in on the matter, highlighting the challenges ahead. He called for a “reinvigorated Palestinian Authority” to assume leadership in Gaza and emphasized the need for Israel to negotiate a two-state solution with the support of the international community. Guterres expressed concern about the consequences of a one-state solution where a large number of Palestinians would lack rights.

The question of who would administer Gaza in the aftermath of a potential ousting of Hamas remains vague. Israel has faced international criticism for the humanitarian crisis and high death toll resulting from its military campaign in Gaza. The war was prompted by a cross-border assault by Hamas, which Israel aims to dismantle as part of its goals for the conflict.

Regarding the possibility of a hostage deal, Netanyahu hinted at the potential for such an agreement but did not provide further details. Talks with intermediaries, including Qatar, have been ongoing. However, Netanyahu made it clear that the Palestinian Authority would not be entrusted with civilian affairs in Gaza unless there were significant changes in its conduct and President Mahmoud Abbas explicitly condemned the Oct. 7 assault against Israel.

Netanyahu justified his position by pointing to the teaching of hatred of Israel to children and monetary payments to attackers convicted of crimes against Israelis, which are common accusations against the Palestinian Authority. He stressed that Israel’s security control was essential to prevent the entrenchment of terrorism in areas where it lacks control.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for President Abbas, warned against any Israeli attempts to separate Gaza from the West Bank. He stated that Israel’s occupation in these areas would not bring security and emphasized that stability could only be achieved through the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s stance on Gaza reflects the opinions of ultranationalist parties in his governing coalition, who do not view the Palestinian Authority as a viable partner. There is a widespread belief among Israelis that Hamas must be ousted from Gaza, although complete elimination of the group is seen as unlikely.

In conclusion, the Israeli government’s assertion of control over Gaza raises important questions and considerations in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. The resolution of these issues will require careful negotiations and a focus on long-term stability and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

