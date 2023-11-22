Divergence in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Evaluating a Potential Agreement with Hamas

Israel’s cabinet meeting, held to discuss a proposed hostage deal, lasted late into the night and early hours of the morning. The meeting followed extensive deliberations by the country’s war and security cabinets.

The negotiations involve Israel, Hamas, and the United States, with a draft deal on the table. According to sources familiar with the matter, the proposed agreement includes the release of 50 women and children hostages who were taken during a terror attack on Israel in exchange for a temporary cessation of hostilities lasting four to five days. Additionally, Hamas would release three Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails for every hostage freed. The Palestinian prisoners expected to be released are women and adolescents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the progress made during the negotiations but refrained from divulging further details. He hopes for positive news soon, especially considering the significant effort put into reaching an agreement.

While the deal has not been finalized, US officials involved in the negotiations remain hopeful and believe that the dedication and hard work invested in the past weeks will soon yield the anticipated release of the hostages.

It has been revealed that the hostages set to be released are of various nationalities. Abigail Edan, a 3-year-old American toddler, is among them. Sadly, her parents were victims of the same attack that led to her abduction by Hamas. Although the exact number of additional American citizens among the 50 hostages is uncertain, the presence of at least one American child adds to the urgency of their safe return.

Contrary to initial reports, the group responsible for the hostages’ captivity, Hamas, asserts that the hostages are alive—information provided by a source familiar with the ongoing discussions.

The Israeli government aims to secure the release of at least 50 hostages as part of the proposed deal. If successful, this will mean approximately ten hostages would be freed each day for five consecutive days. Moreover, if Hamas demonstrates a willingness to release more hostages, Israel is open to extending the terms of the agreement accordingly.

During the negotiations, Hamas initially demanded that Israel’s aerial surveillance activities cease completely for the duration of the temporary ceasefire. Eventually, a compromise was reached, where surveillance drones will vacate Gaza’s airspace for six hours each day. It is within this window that Hamas is expected to move the hostages without divulging their locations.

Should the agreement materialize, Hamas has committed to gathering any additional women and children hostages throughout the ceasefire period. However, they insist that this can only be done once a sustained ceasefire is established. Depending on the progress made, the temporary ceasefire may be extended to enable more hostages to be released. But Prime Minister Netanyahu has emphasized that the war will continue after the ceasefire ends.

Before the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu acknowledged that approving the deal would be a difficult decision but stressed its correctness. He shared that Israel’s security agencies support the proposed agreement, as it not only maintains the war effort but also aids the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in preparing for ongoing combat. Netanyahu assured the public that Israeli intelligence operations and the safety of IDF troops would remain intact.

Hamas has also made demands in these negotiations, requesting hundreds of trucks loaded with aid, particularly fuel. This aid is crucial for sustaining their military operations and the maintenance of their network of underground tunnels in Gaza.

Discussions surrounding the agreement have taken place over several weeks and have involved Israel, Hamas, the US, and Qatar in a major mediating role. On Tuesday, Qatar presented a draft of the hostage deal to the Israeli government. However, implementation of the agreement is not expected to be immediate, as legal procedures must be followed by Israel before any Palestinian prisoners can be released.

Although the release of prisoners requires approval from the Israeli government, this is not anticipated to be an obstacle. Cabinet officials deliberating over the deal were met by hostage families protesting outside the Israeli Defense building, holding banners and playing drums.

It is worth noting that two far-right Israeli parties within Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition government have expressed their opposition to the hostage deal currently under consideration. The Religious Zionism party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has voiced concerns about the potential impact on Israel’s security, the hostages, and IDF soldiers. They believe that the only way to secure the release of all hostages is to continue their efforts without accepting the proposed deal.

Sources for the article: CNN