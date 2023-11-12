FT.com Trial: What You Need to Know

Are you considering a trial of FT.com? Here’s everything you need to know about what’s included in the trial, what happens at the end, how to cancel, and the forms of payment accepted.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, which includes all the features and content from our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, while Premium Digital offers even more, including our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes. You can compare the features of both packages here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action at the end of your trial, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month and provides you with complete access to all FT.com content.

However, if you prefer cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time online. For example, you can choose to pay annually to save 20% on your subscription fees while retaining your premium access.

Alternatively, you can also downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which is a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. You can compare the features of both packages here.

Remember, any changes you make to your subscription plan during the trial period will become effective at the end of the trial, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks, regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into your FT.com account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side.

Even if you choose to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period, ensuring you have access to FT.com content for the entire duration.

What forms of payment can I use?

To make it convenient for our users, we accept multiple forms of payment including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the option that suits you best and start enjoying the benefits of FT.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I change my subscription plan during the trial?

Yes, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during your trial. Simply go to the “Settings & Account” section and make the necessary changes.

2. Can I get a discount if I choose to pay annually?

Absolutely! By choosing to pay annually, you can save 20% on your subscription fees. Enjoy all the benefits of premium access while paying less.

3. What happens if I downgrade my subscription plan?

If you decide to downgrade from Premium Digital to Standard Digital, you will still have access to a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. Compare the features of both packages to make an informed decision.

4. Can I cancel my trial before it ends?

Yes, you have the option to cancel your trial at any time. Simply log into your FT.com account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and follow the prompts to cancel. Keep in mind that you can enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

5. Is my payment information secure?

Yes, we prioritize the security of our users’ payment information. When you make a payment on FT.com, your credit card, debit card, or PayPal information is handled securely to ensure your peace of mind.

Sources: