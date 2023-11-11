Israel Thwarts Hamas Infiltration Attempt in the Mediterranean Sea

Israel launched airstrikes in the West Bank and Syria overnight, successfully thwarting a Hamas infiltration attempt by sea. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that naval forces identified Hamas terrorists trying to enter Israeli territory via the Mediterranean Sea. The infiltration was foiled, and a weapons warehouse used by the terrorists in Gaza was also targeted.

According to reports from Fox News’ Trey Yingst, small arms fire occurred near the beach of Zikim, located between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli military responded by firing flares. During the operation, two Hamas militants were killed. Yingst highlighted that Hamas possesses a specialized “frogman unit” composed of scuba divers trained to access Israeli territory from the sea.

This latest infiltration attempt is not an isolated incident. Hamas has previously tried to infiltrate Israel by sea, as revealed in past videos showing Israel’s navy engaging militants in the water. The Israeli authorities have effectively secured the beach and sea, deploying naval ships off the coasts of Gaza and Israel, and stationing infantry troops along the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the fortification measures, the motives behind such infiltration attempts remain puzzling. The Israelis have expressed confusion over the “suicide mission,” as these efforts seem ill-advised considering the extensive security measures in place.

