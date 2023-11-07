Hamas Accuses Israel of Committing Massacres to Cover Up Defeats

In a recent speech, Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas, accused Israel of committing “massacres” in the Gaza war as a way to hide their own “defeats”. Haniyeh condemned what he called “barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians” and asserted that these actions would not save Israel from a resounding defeat. He also claimed that Israeli hostages, like the Palestinians, were subjected to death and destruction.

Hamas has communicated to mediators that it is crucial for the “massacre” to stop, urging people to continue protesting and exerting pressure on decision-makers, particularly in the West. Haniyeh emphasized the importance of keeping the Rafah border crossing operational in both directions.

Amidst ongoing conflict, a Qatari-mediated deal allowed a group of civilian evacuees from Gaza to cross into Egypt, providing some relief for those who had been trapped since the war’s initiation. However, Israeli forces continued to bombard the Palestinian enclave from land, sea, and air, resulting in further casualties among the civilian population.

While up to 500 foreign passport holders were expected to pass through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, it remains uncertain how long the crossing will remain open. Israel and Egypt have coordinated the exits, with several countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Jordan, and Italy, also seeking to evacuate their citizens.

According to Israel, the initial Hamas attack on southern Israel, which sparked the hostilities, resulted in the deaths of approximately 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians. The Gaza health ministry reported that, since then, Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children.

As tensions persist, it is clear that both Hamas and Israel are engaged in a brutal and devastating conflict. The accusations of “massacres” and attempts at covering up defeats highlight the deep-rooted animosity between the two sides. The international community must work towards a lasting and peaceful resolution for the sake of innocent lives caught in this tragic conflict.