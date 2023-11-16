Israel Takes Action Against Al Mayadeen, Avoids Closing Al Jazeera

In a recent development, Israel’s security cabinet has made the decision to block the programming and websites of Al Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based, pro-Iranian channel. This move comes as a result of Al Mayadeen’s alleged efforts to harm Israel’s security interests and serve the goals of its enemies. However, notably, Israel’s security cabinet has refrained from taking any action against Al Jazeera, despite earlier threats to do so.

The decision has raised questions regarding why Al Jazeera was not included in the Israeli security cabinet’s decision. A spokesperson from the Ministry of Communications clarified that the security cabinet has not discussed the issue of Al Jazeera. Without further elaboration, the reasons behind this decision remain ambiguous.

It should be noted that Israel has previously implemented wartime regulations that enable the provisional closure of foreign media outlets that pose a threat to its national interests. Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi had expressed his hope that these measures would be used against Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of displaying pro-Hamas bias and inciting violence against Israel. However, press freedom organizations strongly criticized these calls to shutter Al Jazeera and other media outlets.

The decision to restrict Al Mayadeen while avoiding action against Al Jazeera represents a delicate balancing act for Israel. The country is relying on its relationship with Qatar to facilitate negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages in Gaza. Therefore, the timing may not be right for restricting Al Jazeera, despite ongoing tensions between the two entities. While some unnamed Netanyahu government officials have suggested this, other high-ranking officials have publicly supported cracking down on the channel.

Israel has a history of clashing with Al Jazeera, which maintains offices in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Instances of violence towards Al Jazeera journalists have occurred in the past, including the killing of senior journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces during coverage of a military raid in the West Bank. The United Nations has deemed this act as a violation of Abu Akleh’s right to life.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, several Al Jazeera journalists and their family members have tragically lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes. The most recent incident was an air raid that claimed the lives of the family of Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, along with at least eight other relatives.

As for Al Mayadeen, the Israeli Communications Minister is collaborating with the police to block the channel’s websites and seize equipment associated with the station. Additionally, efforts are underway to shut down Al Mayadeen’s offices in the occupied West Bank. At the moment, no comment has been received from Al Mayadeen regarding these developments.

