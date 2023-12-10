Israel’s recent actions in Gaza have attracted international attention and sparked concerns about the humanitarian situation in the region. The Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, has called for international monitoring of the ground situation and criticized Israel’s use of Hamas’s offensive as a justification for collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza.

Lavrov’s remarks were made during his participation in the Doha Forum, a global meeting held in Qatar. He emphasized that the attack by Hamas inside Israeli territory did not occur in isolation but was a result of longstanding grievances, including the blockade of Gaza and unfulfilled promises to the Palestinians for their own state.

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in a significant loss of life, with at least 17,700 Palestinians killed, the majority of whom are women and children, according to rights bodies and experts. The Israeli government has reported a revised death toll of about 1,147 from the Hamas attack.

Addressing Collective Punishment

Lavrov likened Israel’s actions to the concept of “cancel culture,” wherein public support is withdrawn from individuals or entities due to past actions deemed unacceptable today. He highlighted the need to address the root causes of the conflict rather than resorting to collective punishment.

International Concerns and Mediation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Israel’s offensive in Gaza, characterizing it as a failure of US diplomacy. He suggested that Moscow could play a role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has persisted for decades.

Moscow has also condemned the recent US veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Russia’s representative at the UN described US diplomacy as leaving “scorched earth in its wake.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his dissatisfaction with Moscow’s positions during a telephone conversation with Putin, highlighting Israel’s need to respond forcefully to terrorist attacks.

The Ukraine Conflict

Lavrov’s comments on Gaza came amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. He characterized the conflict in Ukraine as a “hybrid war on Russia” launched by the United States and NATO, drawing parallels to cancel culture.

According to Lavrov, years of US and NATO influence in Ukraine have prepared it to undermine Russian security. He criticized Ukrainian legislation that targets Russian language, media, culture, and education, arguing that it affects the lives of people residing in eastern and southern Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine claims that Russia is responsible for initiating “de-Russification efforts” in the country. The language issue, he argues, is associated with Russia’s actions and crimes.

International Call for Resolution

The statements from Lavrov highlight the complex and interconnected nature of conflicts in different regions. The international community is urged to find peaceful resolutions to conflicts like the one in Gaza and Ukraine, addressing root causes and promoting dialogue.

FAQs

What is collective punishment?

Collective punishment is the imposition of penalties or harm on a group of people for the actions of individuals within that group, without considering their individual guilt or involvement.

What is cancel culture?

Cancel culture refers to the mass withdrawal or denial of support to public figures or entities due to past actions or statements that are deemed offensive, inappropriate, or unacceptable. It involves the public holding individuals accountable for their actions through social and economic consequences.

Is there a role for international mediation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

There have been calls for international mediation to help facilitate peaceful negotiations and find a resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mediation efforts aim to foster dialogue, understanding, and compromises between the parties involved.

What is the situation in Ukraine?

Ukraine has been facing a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022, resulting in the occupation of its eastern territories. The conflict is complex, with both sides holding differing perspectives on the root causes and responsibility for the ongoing crisis.

Sources: Al Jazeera