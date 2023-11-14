Israel Exercises Sovereignty in Making Independent Decisions, Biden Supports Their Autonomy

In a recent development, Israel has firmly rejected the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire in Gaza, outlining that it is impossible to negotiate peace with a party that vows to eliminate and wreak havoc. The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, which commenced with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, has now reached its 19th day. The Jerusalem Post reports that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced their readiness to invade Gaza.

Contrary to assumptions that the United States may be exerting pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion in Gaza, US President Joe Biden has clarified that Israel is entitled to make its own decisions regarding the matter. President Biden asserts that Israel’s sovereignty should be respected, allowing them to determine the most suitable course of action.

These strategic considerations are taking place as the IDF engages in discussions with the nation’s top leadership to establish the optimal timing for the ground invasion. Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, IDF chief-of-staff, has emphasized the importance of exploiting every minute to enhance preparedness in order to ensure the highest levels of success during the mission.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current status of the conflict in Gaza?

A: The conflict between Hamas and Israel is ongoing, with Israel expressing its readiness to invade Gaza.

Q: Has the United Nations called for a ceasefire?

A: Yes, the United Nations has urged for a ceasefire, but Israel has rejected the call.

Q: Is the United States pressurizing Israel to delay the ground invasion?

A: No, President Biden supports Israel’s autonomy in making decisions regarding the ground invasion.

Q: What is the IDF’s approach towards the ground invasion?

A: The IDF is discussing the timing of the ground invasion with Israel’s top leadership to ensure strategic success.

Q: How long has the conflict been going on?

A: The conflict has been ongoing for 19 days.

(Source: Hindustan Times)